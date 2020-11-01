CRSS will help businesses meet lockdown operational costs

Details of the new Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (“CRSS”) were announced in the recently published Finance Bill.

The new scheme was first mooted in the budget a few weeks earlier.

It offers businesses financial support, where their trading activities are significantly impacted by restrictions introduced by the Government under public health regulations to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

CRSS provides support for businesses that are forced to temporarily close, or to operate at significantly reduced levels, because of Covid restrictions that either prohibit, or significantly restrict, customers of the business from accessing the premises in which the business is carried on.

Generally, this refers to Covid restrictions at levels 3, 4 or 5 of the Government’s Plan for Living with Covid-19. As it happened, the publishing of the Finance Bill coincided with the move to a level 5 lockdown, and therefore this new scheme will be of major interest to many small retailers.

Businesses in the food and drink sector, as well as hoteliers, hairdressers, jewellers, clothes retailers, flower shops, gyms, children’s play centres, B&Bs, and a variety of other businesses, are effectively closed at the moment, other than these retailers offering click (or phone) and collect.

According to the explanatory memorandum for the Finance Bill, the scheme is available to affected self -employed individuals and companies who carry on a trade or trading activities.

Therefore, it is not available to those carrying on professions (such as engineers, architects, etc).

The scheme is also available to persons who carry on a trade in partnership.

To qualify under the scheme, a business must be able to demonstrate that, because of Covid restrictions, the turnover of the business in the period for which the restrictions are in operation, and for which a claim is made, will be no more than 25% of an amount equal to the average weekly turnover in 2019 (or average weekly turnover in 2020 in the case of a new business) multiplied by the number of weeks in the period for which a claim is made.

Qualifying taxpayers will be able to make a claim for an amount equal to 10% of their average weekly turnover in 2019, up to €20,000, and 5% thereafter, subject to a maximum weekly payment of €5,000, for each week that their business is affected by the Covid restrictions.

For businesses established between December 26, 2019, and October 12 , 2020, the claim will be based on their actual weekly average turnover in the period between the date of commencement and October 12, 2020 (subject to the weekly cap of €5,000).

Payments made under the scheme will be treated as an advance credit for trading expenses.

To make a claim, a number of other conditions must be satisfied, including that the person has an up-to-date tax clearance certificate, and complied with value-added tax obligations.

The person must register to claim on the Revenue Online Service and make a declaration that they satisfy the conditions to make a claim under this section.

Where Covid restrictions for a specific geographical region are extended beyond the date on which they were due to expire, a new claim is required for each extension period.

Provision is made for the publication of the name of claimants of CRSS on Revenue’s website.

The scheme will operate from October 13, 2020, to March 31, 2021. There is provision for the Minister for Finance to vary aspects of the scheme.

A two-step process is necessary to make a claim under the CRSS. The qualifying person must:

1. Register for CRSS on ROS, and

2. Complete a claim in respect of a claim period or claim periods.

As part of the registration process, the person will be required to provide details in respect of the business premises from which the person carries on their relevant business activity or, if there is more than one, each business premises from which the person carries on a relevant business activity.

Information required for registration also includes average weekly turnover in respect of 2019 and average actual weekly turnover for 2020 for each business premises.

To make a claim, a person must be able to demonstrate to Revenue that, as a direct consequence of Covid restrictions, customers are prohibited or significantly restricted from accessing their business premises.

Apart from this support scheme, which is designed to assist businesses in meeting operational costs, business owners can also avail of Covid pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) or employee wage subsidy scheme payments to assist in meeting staff wage expenses. Further details are available from Revenue.