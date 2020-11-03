19 of the country’s 68 marts affected by broadband difficulties

The Government has opposed any relaxation of the level 5 mart rules which allow sellers to “drop and go” only, pre-sale viewing for buyers by appointment with marts, and 100% online buying only.

Public representatives and ICOS, representing co-op marts, requested the Government to bring about as speedy a return as possible of ringside attendance by buyers and sellers, augmented by online systems.

But Taoiseach Micheál Martin said in the Dáil on Tuesday that the overall objective of the six-week level 5 restrictions is to reduce gatherings and congregations and social contacts. “We have had submissions from many different members of the House and the public more generally about different sectors, including gyms, marts, non-essential retail and pheasant shooting.

“People have raised all sorts of issues, which I understand, and it is difficult for people.

“We can concede to each sector as we go along, and before we know it, we are back at some other level that will not be effective. That is the issue for us as a society.”

Seeking the return of ringside attendance by buyers and sellers, ICOS livestock and environmental services executive Ray Doyle said: “This is particularly important as it’s essential for a successful trade in suckler bred weanlings to take place in the interests of animal welfare and progression of the national herd.”

He said Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) reports for the first Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday period of level 5 restrictions showed nearly 31,000 animals traded through marts to date, despite four marts having to abandon sales on the Saturday due to a software problem which has now been rectified. The remaining marts completed their sales two hours after the software problem was fixed.

For the same period of last year, 36,000 animals were traded.

“Since the first lockdown, when effectively the sector was shut completely and only had a limited tendering system in place to facilitate trade, we are only back 9.6% overall year to date, at 1.275m cattle as opposed to 1.4m last year.

“However, when you analyse the trading pattern of the last three months in particular, August was up 43%, September up 20%, and October up 6.7% up to the 25th of the month.

“The resilience of the sector must be commended.

He said over 75% of mart centres had online bidding in place by October 28.

“Of course, we are aware of all the problems, and there are many, including broadband connectivity, the speed of these connections, as well as the software glitch which took place and which is now fixed. ICOS wants to see as quick a return as possible to the blend of ringside attendance and online trade as much as anyone but that decision is currently not ours to make. We can however work with and improve what we already have in place and this is what we are doing while ensuring to communicate the real and present concerns of our sector to Government.”

However, according to Laois-Offaly Independent TD Carol Nolan, 19 of the country’s 68 marts have been affected by almost total broadband failure.

“Edenderry and Birr cattle marts continue to operate with speeds of less than 30 Mbps, while Ballinakill livestock mart in Co Laois is operating with speeds barely above 30 Mbps.

“The level 5 restrictions at marts are having a very serious and significant impact on farming families and rural communities.

“It does not make sense, given that food production is deemed to be an essential activity, that farmers are not allowed to go in along the ringside, considering the absence of broadband.

“It is also affecting the prices farmers are getting, and I have been told it is having a significant impact on the prices received.

“Food production is an essential activity and I would like the restrictions on the marts to be questioned and challenged.”

She also noted that not a single midland county was included in a recent announcement of the first tranche of 7,900 rural homes in the national broadband plan being ready for high speed fibre broadband within the next ten weeks.

“We have an online trading voucher of €19.8 million for businesses but many of those businesses do not have adequate broadband, so there is no point in introducing measures such as that or the click and collect method or approach. We need to ensure that those businesses have adequate broadband.

In the early days of level 5 restrictions, prices for some cattle were down by €100 to €155, according to TDs who raised the marts’ difficulties in the Dáil.

They said a cattle exporter left one mart because he was not allowed to look at the cattle, and DAFM officials stopped farmers inspecting livestock in another mart.

IFA national livestock chairman Brendan Golden has warned that the disruption of marketing of animals at short notice contributed to some farmers not being able to meet the October 31 BDGP scheme requirement of 50% four or five star females.

He called on Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue to provide a ‘grace’ period for such farmers for several weeks.

He said this would not impact on the issuing of payments, and is a reasonable request to facilitate farmers who had planned to purchase their four or five star animals in the last week before the deadline, financed by their advance basic payment received since mid- October.

“IFA has also called for flexibility on the tolerances for meeting the 50% requirement, where farmers are within one animal of meeting the 90% compliance, or full compliance with this measure.

“Penalties for falling below 90% compliance are severe, and recognition must be given to farmers where they are within one animal of the threshold.”