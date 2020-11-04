42a South Tipp Farm has Mobile Income of €17,000 pa

Farm laid out in three separate lots with good degree of public road frontage 
Lot 1 of the 3-lot 42-acre farm near Ballyporeen, Co Tipperary.  

Wed, 04 Nov, 2020 - 13:30
Conor Power

The executor sale of a 42-acre non-residential holding at Drumroe close to the South Tipperary village of Ballyporeen will draw a good deal of interest locally and from farther afield.

An immediately striking feature of the property is that it contains two telephone signal masts which generate an annual income of over €17,000. 

From an investment point of view (and given the recent increase in investment in agricultural land), this already makes it a very attractive property.

Furthermore, the farm is laid out in three separate lots – each with a good degree of public road frontage and all located close to one another.

According to the selling agent Aidan O’Brien of Mitchelstown-based auctioneers JJ O’Brien & Son, the interest so far has been good:

“There has been reasonably good interest so far,” he says of the farm, which is just 8km from Junction 12 of the M8 Dublin-Cork motorway. “It’s in three lots… with just a couple of fields between them.”

Lot 1 is the biggest of the three, containing circa 20.9 acres. It’s well fenced with a central farm passage and good quality grazing land. 

Most importantly, it contains those two mobile phone network masts that generate an annual rental income of €17,325. It also benefits from mains water and electricity

Lot 2 is a 14.6-acre parcel which also has mains water and electricity. It has a collection of outbuildings and a derelict house on it. The lands here enjoy extensive road frontage with a southerly aspect.

“The derelict house would certainly be a help in getting planning permission to build a house or renovate the existing structure,” says Aidan. 

“The outbuildings are old but they’re functional.”

The buildings include a four-column hay barn with double lean-to, attached garage and shed, concrete yard, crush, and old four-span shed and a stone shed.

Lot 3 is single field with a southerly aspect containing 7.2 acres with frontage onto two public roads. Mains water is available here.

The quoted asking price for the entire holding is “between €400,000 and €450,000” (€10,000/acre), which represents tempting quality for good grassland with a ready income.

