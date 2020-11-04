33-acre quality tillage holding near Glanmire expecting €15k per acre

33-acre quality tillage holding near Glanmire expecting €15k per acre

Aerial view of the 33-acre holding at Ballyvisteale, Glanmire.  

Wed, 04 Nov, 2020 - 12:30
Conor Power

Glanmire in Co Cork is one of the most sought-after satellite towns of Cork city.

Whenever a parcel of good agricultural land comes up in this area, there is normally a strong level of interest coming from a variety of sources.

This is an area where a number of potentially interested parties are generally looking for land.

The convenience and proximity to a large market makes it an ideal location for expanding dairy or beef cattle operations, tillage farmers and market gardeners.

2020 has also been the year of the investor, and the indications are that investment in land from individuals and larger companies will only increase over the coming months and years.

A 33-acre roadside non-residential tillage holding just 3.5km from Glanmire, therefore, should pique the interest of a lot of people in the area and beyond.

The farm in question is located in the townland of Ballyvisteale. Selling agent Miah McGrath of Midleton agents McCarthy & McGrath describes it as “top quality agricultural land.”

“Its location is very central, first of all,” says Miah. “It’s all in tillage at the moment, but it’s a high-quality piece of ground, and it would be suitable for any agricultural activity.”

The asking price is in the region of €500,000.

At €15,000 per acre, this is a reasonable price for land in such a location, and should be achievable.

“It’s not long launched,” says Miah, “but there’s already been a good reaction to it. Plenty of enquiries, so we’re confident that it will go well.”

The property is laid out in seven easily-managed divisions of well-drained fields, with a lengthy stretch of road frontage on its northern boundary, facilitating access.

Cork’s city centre is just 11km away, Little Island lies 6km to the south, while the nearest junction to the M8 Dublin-Cork motorway is approximately 6km away.

