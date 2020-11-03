Farmers are fleeced by wool industry’s China crisis

There is a crisis in the wool business at the moment.

Wool prices to put it bluntly, have collapsed.

I recently caught up with IFA National Sheep Committee Chairman, Sean Dennehy, who wasn’t long coming to where the problem lies.

“The Chinese aren’t buying the wool, and that’s the problem,” Sean explained.

“The Chinese aren’t buying it, and they are the main customers for our wool.

“When wool prices are good, we can thank the Chinese, and when it’s bad, we can blame them. They buy it in such volumes that they are effectively buying against themselves.”

“The Chinese have huge control over the market for wool.

“They have a huge population and a huge sheep flock also.”

The Chinese flock size is estimated to be in the region of 150 to 175 million sheep.

“When the Chinese economy was booming three or four years ago, and having become very westernised, the Chinese were using wool for carpets and a host of other lifestyle commodities, so wool prices shot up as a consequence.

“In fact, it went to the highest it had been with 10 to 15 years. Prices of between 150c/kg to 160c/kg were paid for wool at the time.

“Sometime after that, the Chinese economy went a bit wobbly, but the price paid for wool remained good enough up to last year. Then Covid-19 struck.”

The Chinese wool industry is based in the Wuhan Province (where the first known cases of Covid-19 occurred), and it was caught right bang in the middle of the pandemic shutdown.

“Not only a shutdown in the factory, but a shutdown with the shops also. A shutdown at wholesale and retail.

“And really, it’s only in recent times that production has returned to some level of normality.”

The shutdown earlier this year created a backlog and it’s this backlog that Sean believes has lead to the problem. At the moment, wool is making only 20c/kg.

This market price being paid for wool is not paying the farmer for the task of shearing, it’s not even coming close.

But shearing is a job that has to be done. Wool cannot remain on the backs of sheep over the course of a year.

The wool price problem has left sheep farmers with two choices in 2020.

Either sell the wool at rock bottom prices, or store it.

“The disadvantage with storing wool,” Sean explains, “is that it’s bulky and usually gets stored in a passageway.

“And a passageway by its very nature is a necessary part of any farm building.”

From Ireland, our wool goes to Bradford in England, where the Chinese purchase it. Only when Foot and Mouth was in Ireland did the wool go directly to China.

“The Chinese are astute business people.

“They are very good at cutting a deal. They are very good at gambling, and when the price of wool is getting high, they will actually store the wool.

“So much so that they can afford to stop purchasing wool from the international market.

“They usually buy in such quantities that this strategy alone can in effect collapse the world market price for wool.

“The Chinese then go on to buy wool for a lower price.

“Since the eighties, this has been the price cycle that wool goes through, and that’s the problem.”

So now that we have identified the problem, I talk to Sean about a solution.

“Well, in an ideal world the solution would be for this country to have its own washing plants for wool. To process wool ourselves. We have a lot of crafters interested in wool.

“What we need is an entrepreneur, a pioneer in effect, someone to come along and start buying wool.

“But there would need to be considerable incentives put in place to support such an enterprise, because wool prices are very volatile. It would be hard to base a business model on wool prices.

“While yes, right now wool is at an all-time low, it won’t remain like that. It will rise again, thus making any wool production business very volatile.

“For many years in this country, we had a wool industry, and it thrived. With a green element to our Government at the moment, you’d hope that something sustainable like wool might be brought back onto the agenda.”

The recent announcement by Minister Pippa Hackett that the Department of Agriculture is to spend €100,000 on a feasibility study on the wool market was welcomed by Sean.

“It’s great that the Minister understands that there is scope to do something in this country.

“Whether it’s for insulation, construction, fertiliser products, or bedding, the hope is this project will help identify that.

“Wool, after all, is sustainable and natural. It can be used in the manufacture of a host of products, from slug pellets to weed barrier, wool also contains lanolin (wool oil) which can be extracted and is a valuable product also.

“There just simply isn’t enough interest or investment in wool in Ireland to take it on and I would like to see that change.”