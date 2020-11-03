Lamb trade steady ahead of expected impact of Covid lockdowns

Lamb price trends at the factories are steady overall, with quoted prices similar to recent weeks, while numbers on offer are tighter.

Quoted prices range from 495c to 510c/kg with the bonus for quality, worth 10c/kg in general, to be added where applicable.

However, processors are advising sheep farmers of their concerns that Covid-19 restrictions on the catering sector may present challenges, wrestling in reduced demand for lamb on the continent over the coming weeks.

They point to expected changes from food being served in hotels, restaurants, and bars towards more take-away and more home cooking, with possible consequences on demand for lamb cuts.

However, farmers this week reported that 520c-530c/kg is being paid at the factories for lambs.

The other side of the trade is that entries at the marts early this week were very light, with less opportunity for processors to source supplies at these sales.

Marts changing to online-only sales is probably the main reason for the reduced supply.

There was a very small entry of 100 head on Monday at Corrin Mart, where the trade was described as good.

Butchers’ lambs sold for up to €77 over, with a top price of €131 paid for a pen of 12 weighing 54kg.

A pen of 10 weighing 53kg sold for €130.

Factory type lambs made up to €45 over.

There were 420 head on offer on Monday at Kilkenny Mart, where the trade was reported to be steady.

Butchers’ lambs sold for up to €67 over.

There was a top price of €121 for a pen of eight weighing 54kg. A pen of 10 weighing 51kg sold for €117 and a pen of 15 weighing 53kg made €119.

Factory lambs sold for up to €67 over.