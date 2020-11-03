Cow prices cut as much as 10c but beef trade steady in general

The trade at factories for prime beef animals is steady but the weakening market for cows is noted with some concern by finishers.

While October has passed without any significant easing in the prices paid for steers, heifers and young bulls, neither was there any positive response from processors to finishers’ demands for higher prices.

So it has been more or less all square for the month, albeit with the official prices compiled by the Department of Agriculture showing a marginal easing in the overall average price paid for the base grades over the past month.

For this week, cow prices on offer have been cut as much as 10c/kg, having eased slightly during October. This is of concern to finishers of cows, and to “wise old owls” of the cattle trade who have always held that the cow trade is the advance indicator for trends in the prime beef trade.

For the most part, prices for R-grade cows are back to 300c/kg at a number of factories this week. Some are still paying a bit more, but the trend has moved into a downward mode. O-grade cows are making 280c-290c/kg, and Ps make around 270c/kg.

Strong supplies of cows on offer may be a factor, with processors not under pressure to get sufficient cow supplies to meet their market requirements.

Processors also claim that stricter Covid-19 restrictions in the UK from to-day will impact heavily on the catering business, which is the big customer for manufacturing beef from cows.

With many restaurants switching to take away, it remains to be seen how demand for beef will be affected, but the trend has eroded farmers’ hopes of beef prices hardening in the coming weeks.

Steer and heifer prices continue as they have been for several weeks. The base for steers is at 360c/kg and even hard sellers are unable to extract more.

Prices for heifers stay at a base of 365c/kg, with some scope to negotiate for a few cents/kg extra. But there are few reports of any significant numbers making more than the quoted base price.

There is no change in the prices on offer for young bulls. The intake of these continues at around half the level of 2019, and prices are generally at 10c/kg less than the steer price. R-grade young bulls are quoted at 350c/kg, with some lots up to 355c/kg.

The overall supply dropped sharply, to 33,178 head, for last week, including the bank holiday on Monday. This was back 1,000 head less than the same week last year.

The drop in numbers was across all categories, with steers at 13,982, heifers accounting for 9,355, and cows at 7,670 head. Young bulls accounted for 1,637 head.