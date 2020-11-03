CEO’s tribute to Carbery’s Ballineen staff

“Dedicated and hard-working” staff at their plant in Ballineen have been praised by Carbery Group for their role in maintaining the company’s strong financial position, which enables it to pay Ireland’s highest milk price.

“For us here, particularly around Covid-19, the entire industry was worried about what was going to happen in terms of running through peak milk, etc,” said Carbery CEO Jason Hawkins in a wide-ranging interview.

“There was anxiety not just here in Ballineen but right across the entire industry, and what has been important for us here has been our employees, who have gone way beyond what was expected of them.

“Right through the Covid-19 pandemic, nobody didn’t show up to work. We have a very engaged employee base who have been fantastic through the whole thing, and there isn’t enough gratitude that can be given to the employees here. They have been fantastic.”

Carbery Group pays the highest milk price in Ireland through the Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird Co-ops which together own the group. Mr Hawkins said the high price is down to the support it receives from its farmers on the ground.

He also pointed to the staff’s role in maintaining the company’s strong financial position despite market volatility and Covid-19 pandemic disruption over the past seven months.

“We have a strong dairy business with a broader ingredients portfolio in terms of our global business, and Carbery Group is in a strong financial position,” he said. “Historically, we have invested heavily in innovation and exploring the niche markets that are out there. We are owned by farmers and our remit is very clear, we are trying to maximise the returns from the overall business. We have been fortunate that the business has performed well across its entire portfolio and that allows us to pay a very strong milk price.”

Mr Hawkins also spoke about the Group’s work to establish a carbon-neutral farm at Shinagh, Bandon, and said it is going well.

“The funding is nearly secondary to the broader principle of having a dairy farm that is both economically viable but also having a net carbon zero farm into the future. We are thinking about things like what is the actual quantifiable carbon sequestration of that farm?

“We have had an ecologist on the farm for over two months to evaluate existing biodiversity habitats, which were higher than previously estimated. He also made recommendations on how those habitats can be enhanced.

“So, it’s about net carbon zero and how we can get there in an economical way, obviously we can’t leave farmers behind.”

The farm was originally set up to show how dairy can be profitable. Carbery has introduced sustainability and carbon neutrality on top of that. “Our intention is to prove that both can be done and they don’t have to be competing forces.”

The Carbery CEO said, “Our farmers can come and have a look around and see for themselves what is going on. We want to educate the general public on this as well, because a lot of people don’t understand how farmers work or how the supply chain operates, and we feel it is important for people to become more aware of these things. Farmers think about the long-term, and they often get frustrated by the negative press that agriculture gets when the majority of them are trying to do the right thing all the time.

“Post quota, the industry has grown, and certainly there is a strong appetite to keep improving, and what is important about developing a carbon-neutral farm is that it provides all of us with an opportunity to bring real data to the table and realise the goals we have set in relation to it.”