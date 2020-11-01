Applying to become a care representative

Dear Karen,

My mother has dementia and she needs to go into a nursing home.

I need to apply to the HSE for Nursing Home Support and I have been advised that I must be a care representative before I can apply for the Fair Deal Scheme on her behalf. What is a care representative?

How do I go about becoming a care representative? What is involved?

Dear Reader,

I appreciate that this is a very difficult time for you.

Essentially, a care representative is a person appointed by the Circuit Court to apply for a state loan in relation to the Nursing Home Support Scheme (also known as Fair Deal) on behalf of someone who lacks the capacity to make certain decisions on their own behalf and to complete the necessary forms.

This is required if the person did not execute an enduring power of attorney when the person had the mental capacity to do so.

An application to the Circuit Court is necessary.

The application is done by way of Notice of Motion and Grounding Affidavit.

Your solicitor will prepare the documentation and will assist you with completing these documents.

It is necessary to have two reports from two registered medical practitioners who have examined your mother.

There is also an order of entitlement as to who can apply to be appointed, for example, a spouse, a child, a relative, etc.

Where someone has a greater than or equal right as you to be appointed, you will need to obtain their consent in relation to your appointment.

For example, if your father is still alive, he will have a greater right than you, and you will need to obtain his consent.

The forms are lodged in court, and a date for the hearing is given.

The application is heard in private and the hearing is quite informal.

Documents are served on the person who is in need of care, and they must be served within specific time limits, and in a specific format.

This allows the person who is in need of care to lodge an objection to your application if they wish.

When the application is heard, the documents will be checked to see that they are in order, and you will be required to give a declaration under oath in court.

If everything is in order, then the order will be made appointing you as a care representative.

A care representative cannot deal with property and affairs of the person, or sell property on behalf of the person.

It only means that they can deal with the nursing home loan.

If the person in need of care has executed an enduring power of attorney, then a care representative application is not required, and the attorney or attorneys appointed under the enduring power of attorney can make the application on behalf of the person in need of care.