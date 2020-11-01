Prime time TV spot for country’s top dairy farmers

The hard work of Irish dairy family farms was celebrated on prime time TV last weekend when the winners of the 2020 NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards were revealed during a three-minute special extended ad break during The Late Late Show on RTÉ One.

In a specially produced video, the stories of the 11 finalists were captured.

The overall winner is Richard Starrett and his family, Killendarragh, Lifford, Co Donegal, milk suppliers to Aurivo Co-op.

Richard lives on the farm with his parents, his wife Wendy and children, David, Holly and John.

Richard studied agriculture in the 1980s and took over the farm in 1994 when his father took the early retirement scheme.

The Starrett family are originally from Armagh, and Richard’s grandfather purchased the farm in 1934, the same year Richard’s father was born.

Richard’s favourite memory is getting the new milking parlour in 1986.

Milking a dairy herd of over 160 on 66 hectares, Richard believes that bigger is not always better in farming, and this year plans to focus on improving other aspects of his farm.

He is especially focused on sustainability and thinks it is important for children to learn where their food comes from. The farm has won a number of awards in the past.

Now in their 11th year, the 2020 NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards acknowledge and celebrate the highest standards of excellence in dairy farming.

The 2020 shortlist was made up of dairy farming families representing 11 dairy co-ops nationwide.

All finalists underwent a detailed assessment by an expert judging panel including Professor Patrick Wall from UCD, Dr David Gleeson from Teagasc, and Dr Jack Kennedy from the Irish Farmers Journal.

Each finalist was judged on sustainable farming practices, milk quality, technical knowledge and animal welfare on-farm practices.

Winner Richard Starrett will receive €5,000 in prize money and the coveted perpetual cup.

Professor Pat Wall commented; “Since the establishment of the NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards in 2009, the standard of entrants has improved year on year, which is a credit to the immense dedication of Irish family farms to producing the best quality milk in the world.

“Consumers all over the world would be reassured by the attention to detail in terms of hygiene, food safety, animal health and welfare and environmental protection applied by each of our finalists.

“This year, we are delighted to announce the Starrett family from Lifford in Donegal as the winner of the NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards. Their passion for quality, and commitment to sustainable on-farm practices, technical expertise, and animal welfare, make them well-deserved winners of this year’s award.”

2020 NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Award

2020 NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Award runners-up Fiachra and Mary Liston, Croom, Co Limerick, with their children, Caitlin, Edward, Aidan, and Matthew.

Zoë Kavanagh, CEO, National Dairy Council, commented “There has never been a better time to celebrate excellence in dairy farming.

“Irish dairy has one of the lowest carbon footprints internationally, primarily due to the unique Irish grass-fed, family-farmed system which is extremely efficient and involves less intensive farming.

“During challenging times, people need to have trust in what they know.

“Irish dairy is recognised as a vital part of people’s diet and general health across the life stages, indispensable to Ireland’s social and economic well-being.

“The farmers who have been awarded this year represent the highest standards as food producers delivering an exceptional product that is enjoyed at home and revered by consumers all over the world.”

John Jordan, CEO Ornua, congratulated the Starrett family, commenting; “Every year, the NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards highlight the incredible commitment and dedication of farming families all over Ireland. Their pride and hard work are what make Kerrygold a world-famous, family favourite at home and abroad.

“This year, Ireland’s dairy farming families have been working harder than ever to keep Irish dairy products on kitchen tables in Ireland and around the world, all whilst maintaining exceptional standards in milk quality and sustainable farming.

“We’re thrilled to be able to celebrate our winners, the Starrett family from Donegal, as they are excellent role models of the resilience and passion that are at the heart of Irish farming families.”

Other winners

Overall runner up and highest EBI herd: The Liston family, Croom, Co Limerick (suppliers to Kerry Agribusiness).

Lowest TBC: The Daunt family, Coolcullitha, Innishannon, Co Cork (Bandon Co-op).

Lowest SCC: The Keohane family, Clonakilty, Co Cork (Barryroe Co-op).

Development Award: The Lordan Family, Newcestown, Bandon, Co Cork (Dairygold Co-op).

Best Milk Solids: The O’Grady family, Donadea, Naas, Co Kildare (Glanbia Ireland).

Other national finalists

The Bowe family, Two-Mile-Borris, Thurles, Co Tipperary (Centenary Thurles Co-op).

The Cormican Family, Claregalway, Co Galway (Arrabawn Co-op)

The Graham Family, Mullaghdoo, Killashandra, Co Cavan (Lakeland Dairies).

The O’Donovan Family, Minanes, Drinagh, Co Cork (Drinagh Co-op).

The Stack Family, Moyvane, Listowel, Co Kerry (North Cork Creameries).