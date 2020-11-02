CAP goes down the green path into unknown territory

If the EU wants a 50% reduction in pesticide use, and a 20% reduction in fertiliser use, why does it also want an increase to 25% of EU land used for organic farming?

Cutting pesticide and fertiliser use reduces the perceived “sustainability” gap between organic and conventional food production, thus reducing one of the arguments to increase organic land use.

It’s just one of the riddles preoccupying those in the middle of the proposed transformation of EU agriculture, namely the farmers and agribusinesses who depend on agriculture for a living.

These are the huge changes they have to start building into their long-term plans, now that the EU’s agriculture ministers and the European Parliament have built the EU’s ambitious Green Deal, Farm to Fork, and Biodiversity strategies into their mandates for negotiation of CAP reform with the EU Commission.

These strategies include at least 30% of EU land (an increase of 4%) and 30% of the sea (an increase of 19%) being protected and connected through ecological corridors, and at least 10% of agricultural area under high-diversity landscape features (such as rotational or non-rotational fallow land, hedges,non–productive trees, buffer strips, terrace walls, or ponds).

By 2030, deterioration of habitats and species must end, and at least 30% reach favourable conservation status or at least show a positive trend.

The decline in pollinators must be reversed.

The risk and use of chemical pesticides must reduce 50%.

At least 25% of agricultural land must be under organic farming management.

Three billion new trees must be planted in the EU.

Significant progress must be made in the remediation of contaminated soils.

At least 25,000 km of free-flowing rivers must be restored.

Losses of nutrients from fertilisers must be reduced by 50% (use of fertilisers reduced at least 20%).

Under the heading of restoration, the EU will strengthen its legal framework for nature restoration.

Aims will include to bring nature back to agricultural land, restore soil ecosystems, increase and improve forests, restore freshwater ecosystems, reduce pollution, and address invasive alien species.

Just one of the many Green Deal aims — 25% organic land use — was recently looked at by analysts at Rabobank, which is involved in the future of agriculture, as a major lender to the sector.

They noted huge challenges, and many other aspects of the Green Deal are undoubtedly equally challenging.

Going to 25% organic land use requires a more than 300% increase in organic land in the EU from current levels. In the largest EU member countries, there is only 7.3% organic farming in France, 9.1% in Germany and 3.4% in Poland.

By 2030, the EU wants around 40m hectares of farmland in organic production. That requires a nearly 10% growth in organic farming per year.

For the small number of farmers prepared to shift away from fertilisers and chemicals, with only limited possibilities to manage diseases, a major barrier is the three-year conversion period before the produce is certified organic.

They must learn new skills, and contend with more volatile and lower yields.

Rabobank concludes therefore that only economic incentives could bring about an acceleration of organic production to achieve the 25% Farm to Fork goal by 2030.

But how many extra billions can the EU afford to throw at agriculture to get it to change?

There would be big changes too for agribusiness, for example, segregating product streams to prevent contamination and potentially loss of organic certification.

That’s OK with the EU, which has stated its intention to “transform” the food and agriculture sector.

It’s OK with member states too, represented by their Ministers of Agriculture, who have recently agreed to the Farm to Fork Strategy.

They hedged their bets by warning that it must ensure sufficient and affordable food while contributing to EU climate neutrality by 2050, and called on the EU Commission to base all legislative proposals on “thorough impact assessments”.

In the years ahead, a multi-step legislative development process will be needed, to fundamentally change the way EU agriculture operates and food is produced.

It will include member states tailoring their new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) programmes towards achieving and enforcing the different strategy targets, with 40% of CAP funding (and 30% of total EU expenditure) going towards climate change mitigation.

Member states must demonstrate, in their CAP strategic plans, greater environment and climate ambition than at present.

This why the CAP reform is on course to be two years behind schedule.

What does it mean for Irish farmers? They earn on average 40% of the average industrial wage and yet will be required to make significant new investments within the next seven years to meet climate and environmental objectives, says ICOS European Affairs Executive Alison Graham.

She says the EU Green Deal promise of a “Just Transition” for all is central to the positions adopted by Agriculture Ministers and MEPs. They are banking on a supportive framework for farmers to ensure their livelihoods, production quality, and security of supply while transitioning towards enhanced environmental conservation.

However, there are warning voices.

Perhaps the loudest is that of Ted McKinney, the under-secretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs at the US agriculture department, who has blasted EU plans for greener farming, accusing Brussels of risking worldwide starvation by refusing to embrace genetically-modified food. “What do we say to our kids and our grandkids when famine and starvation sets in, and it will, it will,” he warned.

McKinney said the Brussels plan includes promoting a “global transition” to greener food systems, but it would only feed “the elites who can afford the finer foods” while hampering a need to double food production by 2050 to feed a growing world population.

He said the EU wants no risk, but society will fail if no risks are taken.

There is also some national divergence within the EU from the green path.

When EU Ministers for Environment recently adopted the Biodiversity Strategy, Hungary went official with a statement to express its discontent that some of the targets seem impossible to achieve.

Hungary warned of a disproportionate burden at Member State level. “We consider especially that the 50% decrease in the overall use of chemical pesticides and the 25% organic farming target are unfulfillable within the timeframe of the strategy at Member State level.” And agriculture ministers’ agreement to ringfence 20% of direct farm support payments for “green” measures wasn’t unanimous. Lithuania voted against, and Latvia, Bulgaria, and Romania abstained.