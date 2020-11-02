We’re ready to give Covid the needle

I met a well-known doctor in a supermarket aisle the other day, he was on the lookout for some underwear. “Ladies or gents?” I inquired.

“Oh, gents of course,” says he.

“Either way,” says I, “there’s none here. I was looking for a pair of Y-fronts myself earlier. There’s none to be found high up or low down. Covid-19 will have us all running around commando-style in no time.”

The doctor sadly agreed, for ’tis a very strange time we are living through.

“But now that I have you,” I said, “tell me when will you have a cure for that dreaded Covid-19?”

“The serum will be ready on January 5,” the good doctor declared. “The brightest people in the world are working on it. But I fear we will find it very difficult to inoculate the entire country. It could take us years”

“Why so?” I asked.

“The nurses of Ireland, my dear man, are shagged out. They are overstretched enough already.”

“Dear God, man,” I cried. “What about all the other frontline staff?”

The doctor laughed. “More flatline at this stage than frontline. Us doctors haven’t the time to scratch ourselves, never mind vaccinate the human herd.”

The famous doctor was worn out and I felt sorry for him. Anyhow, he was about to walk away when I was struck with a mighty brain wave. “Hold your horses there for a minute, doc,” says I, “I have your solution.”

“To my underpants problem?” he asked.

“No, no,” says I, “to Covid. Leave it to the farmers,” I explained.

“Leave what?” he asked.

“Inoculation,” I said. “For a smart man, you can be mighty stupid. Don’t we have a country full of super farmers who have been inoculating herds of all varieties for years. Inoculating the nation for Covid-19 would be nothing too strenuous for us, not as difficult as vaccinating weanlings for blackleg. Will it be a subcutaneous or intramuscular job?”.

“Oh, I’m not sure,” says he.

“Either way,” says I, “if you give farmers the go-ahead to inoculate the nation, we will have the whole job done in less than a week. We have the cattle crush for corralling, and a nose ring for any troublesome contenders. We’ll be very courteous and civil to all, but if the stick is needed, make no mistake, we won’t be found wanting in that department either.”

The doctor seemed very impressed, not only with my compassion, but with my solid and very workable proposal. He nodded his head in a very understanding manner.

“And better again, early January is one of our quietest periods on the farm.”

“But what about dairy farmers?” he quizzed, “won’t they be calving cows?”

“Not at all,” I replied, “mid-January is when it all kicks off. Only the diehards calve in early January. And anyhow, forget about the dairy farmers, don’t we have beef, sheep, and pig farmers who are just as experienced with the needle?”

“Covid-19,” the doctor said, “will have no chance once the farmers of Ireland get to the chore of vaccinating.

“I’ll put your proposal to a panel of top professors and doctors, but I see no reason why farmers won’t get the green light on January 5 to literally save the country.”