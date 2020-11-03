Domestic milk intake increases by 1.4%

Domestic milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers was estimated at 731.7 million litres for September 2020 which represents a 1.4% increase when compared to the same period in 2019.

This is according to the latest milk statistics which were released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) earlier today.

The latest analysis also indicates that, when comparing the September 2020 milk produce figures with those for September 2019, butter production increased by 3.2% to 23,040t while milk sold for human consumption decreased by 2.6% to 42.3m litres.

Of the 42.3m litres sold, 27.5m litres included whole milk while 14.8% accounted for skimmed or semi-skimmed produce.

Fat content in milk has remained relatively stable - 4.42% in September 2020 and 2019 while a slight decrease to 4.35% was evident in 2018.

With regard to protein content, the latest statistics indicate that there has been a slight decrease from last year when content was 3.79% compared with 3.78% in September 2020.

58.9m litres of milk were imported in September 2019, while butter production increased from 22.5m tonnes in 2018 to 23m tonnes in September 2020.

And, last year 31.4m tonnes of cheese was produced compared to 29.9m tonnes in 2018.

Commenting on the latest milk production statistics, the chairman of ICMSA’s Dairy Committee, Ger Quain, said the figures weren’t surprising and the growth in September milk production is a reflection of the growth in the national dairy herd and this year’s optimum grass conditions.

“In terms of the products developed from that milk, changes in product patterns and range is probably a reflection of the current market and perceived consumer trends with processors working on a product mix that they think will maximise the return from the marketplace at this time,” he added.

“What I do find surprising though, are the figures in relation to milk constituents with most farmers reporting improved constituents in the last number of months.”