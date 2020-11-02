€138m advanced to GLAS farmers 

The 2020 advance payments under the Green Low-Carbon Agri Environment Scheme (GLAS) will commence this week - 14 days ahead of schedule.

€138 million will arrive in almost 40,000 GLAS farmers’ bank accounts on foot of the move which has been welcomed by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

“Farmers across the country have had a particularly challenging year and the advanced payments will provide some benefit to them,” the Minister added.

“These advance payments at a rate of 85% of the full annual payment are an important support to farmers in the delivery of key environmental actions.

“They are also of importance to the wider rural economy.”

Meanwhile, Minister McConalogue pointed to how he had previously outlined the importance of “efficient issuing” of payments under the various schemes to farmers.

“I am very pleased that these payments are commencing two weeks ahead of our stated target of mid-November and are issuing to a higher number of participants than last year,” he continued.

“Overall compared to this time last year we are paying €4m more to 3% more scheme participants which is a fantastic outcome in light of Covid-19 restrictions.

“When combined, payments under the 2020 Areas of Natural Constraints Scheme (ANC) - which started in September - and the advance Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) payments, which commenced on October 16 last, together with GLAS advance payments, means over €1.12bn have now issued to Irish farmers since September.

“The good news for these GLAS participants is that they now have the certainty of participating in the scheme for next year if they wish.

“I am pleased that we have achieved this and avoided the issues of the past where scheme participants did not have this certainty when transitioning from one RDP to another.”