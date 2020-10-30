Researchers probe use of insect protein as food ingredient

Making flour from insects and using it in the manufacture of food is one of the more unusual topics covered in a series of fortnightly Teagasc webinars aimed at the food industry.

The webinars, which feature scientists, food experts, and researchers from Teagasc’s food research centres in Dublin and Cork, cover topics relevant to the food sector and are aimed at everything from start-ups to big players in the food processing industry.

The events are being run in response to lockdowns that have forced the conversion of Teagasc’s normal face-to-face information and training sessions into online webinars.

One issue which is set to be discussed in the coming weeks is the concept of using insect protein as an alternative food ingredient.

As the population of the globe continues to spiral upwards, new forms of protein sources will be needed, points out Carol Griffin, research officer with Teagasc’s food industry development department.

Research is being carried out into the potential of making flour from insects such as crickets — and using it as an ingredient in food manufacture.

In parts of the world outside Europe, using insects as ingredients is commonplace.

“The idea behind this research is to be able to bring foods which are traditionally used in different parts of the world to the European food industry," Ms Griffin said.

“It is about sourcing new forms of protein which would be unfamiliar to the European consumer, and making them into products which would be acceptable to European consumers.

“In South America, for example, it is considered quite normal to dip your deep-fried cricket into guacamole."

This is a very new concept to many European consumers.

The challenge, she believes, will in finding ways to rear and process the insects, and to make the concept acceptable to European consumers.

Among the other subjects covered in the series are the practical and technical aspects of food packaging, such as the use of recyclable plastics, as well as food innovation in response to how the Covid-19 phenomenon has changed consumers’ buying habits.

Another issue to be dealt with is how food processors can safely manage or extend the shelf life of different products.

“For anyone who has thought about developing their own food product, or is interested in scaling up a product, for example, these webinars are an important source of information and advice," Ms Griffin said, adding that one example would be the webinar on how to start producing a commercial food product and bringing it from your kitchen table to sale in a farmers’ market.

The free webinars will run fortnightly at 9.30am on Tuesdays.

Visit Teagasc for more information.