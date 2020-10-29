ICMSA ‘not happy’ over calls to ban trade of Irish calves to Netherlands

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) has strongly advised against any banning of Irish calves to the Netherlands.

The move comes in the aftermath of an announcement this morning by the Dutch Minister of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality, Carola Schouten, who indicated she wants a ban on the import of Irish, Danish, Czech and Baltic states calves into the country.

The Minister said that because long transport times and distances affect the welfare of calves, it should, therefore, stop.

Meanwhile, if implemented the move could have a detrimental knock-on effect to the industry in Ireland.

ICMSA’s Livestock Committee Chairperson, Des Morrison, said there was a fundamental point to be made around trade within the EU and banning the live trade of calves was not part of that.

“Trade within the EU is absolutely vital, is operated to the highest international standards and could not simply be banned on any unilateral basis or one person’s opinion,” he added.

“As the Dutch minister acknowledges, any actions of this type can only be implemented at EU level and we’re confident that Ireland and others will not be in agreement.

“The fact is that last year, the Netherlands imported 850,000 calves in total which would indicate the size of this market.

“Irish calves were a component of those imports and are widely acknowledged as very suitable for the Dutch buyers.

“We are absolutely confident in our standards around welfare and transportation and, in fairness, those standards are transparent and acknowledged.”

Mr Morrison went on to point out that assertions to ban the live trade of calves were not for individual member states to determine but ones which could only be considered by all 27 member states of the EU.

“This is not a matter on which any individual member state can simply decide for or against,” he continued.

“In exactly the same way as the Dutch minister can articulate her concerns and expect them to be considered by all the 27 others, ICMSA knows that our Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue will defend our interests.

“We would expect the same consideration from other member states and from the EU Commission.”