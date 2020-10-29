Macra’s national conference to focus on the future

Macra na Feirme is all set to host its National Conference in conjunction with The European Council of Young Farmers - Devenish - and the Global Network of Lighthouse Farms on November 13, next.

The event - ‘One Health: from soil to society’ is scheduled to take place online and will explore the concerns of the next generation of farmers and consumers with regard to animal-sourced foods.

Research and farm innovations at the Devenish Global Innovation and Research farm at Dowth, Co Meath - A Lighthouse Farm - will form the basis for the discussion.

“This is an extremely important discussion for young farmers to be involved in,” Macra’s National President, Thomas Duffy, said.

“A future for livestock products will rely on our ability to adapt to consumer demand and this is a perfect opportunity for young farmers to have their say.

Meanwhile, the European Green Deal has laid out future ambitions for a more sustainable food and agriculture sector, through its Farm to Fork Strategy.

And, according to Macra, the objectives raised have put an urgency on the need to facilitate dialogue between decision-makers, research bodies and, in particular, young farmers.

“In this way, the road that leads to a more sustainable 2050 for people and the planet is well marked so that nobody is left behind,” Mr Duffy added.

Speakers on the day include Henk Wesrhoek, DG Sante; Professor Alice Stanton, Devenish & RCSI; Dr John Gilliland, Devenish and Dr Cornelia Grace, Project Heartland.

“We’re very pleased to be part of this key event that brings together the next generation of farmers from across Europe,” Professor Alice Stanton from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and Director of Human Health at Devenish said.

“With the world population set to reach 10bn by 2050, we’re facing an unprecedented challenge in terms of providing enough sustainably-produced, nutritious food to feed everyone.

“Discussions such as this, which engage future food and agriculture leaders, are incredibly valuable.

"It’s only by working collaboratively as an industry that we will overcome these challenges.”

The webinar will take place online on November 13 from 09:30 – 13:00.