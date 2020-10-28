Farming Advice: Cattle settling indoors for the winter

November is just around the corner and most stock around the country are housed for the winter or soon will be.

Most have either run out of grass or the recent wetter spell has forced stock indoors. It has been a very good late autumn and early winter, with excellent grass utilisation. At this time of year, it is often concluded that it is a much easier day’s work for most once all stock have gone indoors. That is certainly the case on the home farm where a routine can be put in place once cattle are housed. When grass gets scarce and low in dry matter cattle get very uneasy and underperform, therefore being better off housed.

Getting cattle indoors

The challenge as always is to transition cattle to the shed as stress-free as possible. It has often been recorded that stock that gets stressed at housing are lucky to be the same weight a month later. This is down to there being too many significant changes at one time. Animals being housed must get used to a new environment and a new diet all in the one go.

Firstly, with regard to the diet, it takes a rumen environment and its bugs 21 days to adjust to a new diet. Cattle consuming grass exclusively at pasture must get used to silage and concentrates when housed and the bug population to digest these ingredients must develop before they can be digested efficiently.

It is not unusual to see undigested material in dung samples for a few weeks post housing. The new environment is the other challenge for cattle at this time of year. A pecking order must be established in pens and this can be very stressful for individuals. The type of bedding and underfoot surface are also a factor, slats vs slat mats vs cubicles vs straw bed vs peat bed vs woodchip etc. Slipping on surfaces and being nervous on their feet can potentially depress feed intake until they get more confident.

I have seen many customers very successfully introduce part of the indoor diet to stock while they are outdoors to smoothen the transition indoors. This can be just some concentrates and/or some silage fed in the field for seven to 10 days pre-housing. This will be particularly advantageous for more advanced stock with higher maintenance requirements and a higher weight gain potential.

Concentrate feeding this winter

Cereal prices have increased this year, with green grain off the combine well up on last year. This has resulted in an increase in concentrate costs lately.

Despite this, mixes should still have high inclusion levels of native cereals and will also include some imported maize due to high energy and relative value. Protein sources have also increased significantly this autumn with soya trading in the region of €70-€100 per tonne more than this spring.

Feeding Beet

Now that we are approaching November most beet growers have commenced harvesting. Take care not to introduce beet too quickly to stock. Beet should not be fed to animals until it has been pulled for at least one week. Once introduced at a low rate of 4kg to 5kg, gradually increase the feeding rate to avoid digestive upsets. Beet is an excellent feed for cattle once it is fed and balanced correctly. Beet is low in protein so ensure that you balance it correctly with a well-balanced concentrate. Beet fed in high rates also needs to be carefully balanced for minerals and in particular Phosphorous.

If you are buying beet it is important to assess its value to your production system. It will almost always fit in very well for finishing cattle but may not fit in for growing stock, depending on the quality of silage it will be fed with.

If you are not sure how to calculate its value, ask someone for accurate advice. It’s not just about its cost per tonne or per tonne of dry matter. You must consider its cost per unit of energy in either UFL or Megajoules per Kg. Do your calculation considering chopping, washing and feeding costs. Also remember that Fodder Beet is lower in dry matter than Sugar Beet.

Dosing

I have written about this recently but it is well worth revisiting. Get animals dosed as soon as it is appropriate to do so and make sure that you use the products that are most effective for each batch of stock while getting the timing right. There is little point in getting your feeding strategy right if your stock has a significant parasite burden.