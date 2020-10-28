60% of marts have access to ‘decent’ broadband services, 40% don’t

In light of the difficulties experienced by marts last week it has now emerged that just 60% of marts across the country have access to ‘decent’ broadband services while 40% have poor broadband that requires upgrading.

This is according to Denis Naughten TD who says the Government's own website confirms the figures, which he added, “are solely based on a review of the Government broadband website www.Broadband.gov.ie”.

Mr Naughten also says a robust sales system needs to be put in place which takes into account “the poor broadband connectivity of some mart locations”.

“68 marts across the country can be identified and 19 of these marts are included under the National Broadband Plan (NBP) to have their service upgraded,” he continued.

Mr Naughten says that he has become aware of 47 marts that despite having 'good broadband service' are struggling with their connections before sales go online.

“With 40% of marts failing to have decent broadband the online-only sales of stock needs to be reviewed, particularly with large numbers of weanlings and store cattle coming to market at present.

“While some marts may be able to manage with inadequate connections, when the access to online databases as well as farmers using wifi to bid for stock from their cars, this all puts significant pressure on the limited broadband connection speeds.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Naughten says that he has become aware of 47 marts that despite having “good broadband service” are struggling with their connections before sales go online.

However, these connections will not be upgraded because of the marts’ failure to have the broadband database corrected, he added.

“Clearly, we need to see flexibility from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in terms of buyers having access to sales rings in a socially distanced manner in light of the broadband challenges being faced by 40% of our marts.

“I believe that the Minister and mart operators need to put a sustainable and robust sales system in place which takes account of the poor broadband connectivity of some mart locations.

“What is really frustrating is the fact that the vast majority of our marts are in towns where they were supposed to have a broadband connection of at least 30mbps and for those marts, and other premises who don’t register their poor broadband connection under the NBP with the Department of Communications, they will lose out on the current measures being taken to upgrade the national broadband network, leaving them at risk of future lockdowns.”