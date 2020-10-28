Countries differ on what can be used to make cheese

Significant differences exist in the way different countries define what raw materials can be used to make cheese.

The EU’s Evaluation of Marketing Standards for agri-food products has published a new report this week which found that its marketing standards have generally been effective in achieving their objectives, with no significant unintended or unexpected effects observed.

It examined a number of areas including the dairy sector where two issues arose including the improper use of protected dairy terms such as ‘milk’, ‘butter’ and ‘cheese’ in marketing plant-based competing products.

This was found to cause issues in terms of unfair trading practices and in the provision of misleading information to consumers.

However, the analysis of the state of play of national legislation-based definitions of cheese in the EU revealed significant differences - especially in the definition of the raw materials from which cheese can be made, and in the definition of the ingredients that can be used in its production.

The assessment identified a potentially substantial aspect in the use of reconstituted dried milk and of concentrated milk as a raw material for producing cheese which is neither explicitly prohibited nor explicitly allowed in most cheese-producing member states that have a national definition of cheese in place.

Whereas the use of reconstituted dried milk to produce cheese is explicitly prohibited in Italy, the use of reconstituted dried milk and concentrated milk to produce cheese is explicitly allowed in the UK.

And, according to an Italian sectoral association consulted, the prohibition creates a competitive disadvantage for Italian cheese producers on the domestic market and has negative implications for a level playing field.

Separately the report found that even though costs or benefits are fully quantifiable, the majority of stakeholders consulted deemed the costs of implementing EU marketing standards are justifiable and proportionate to the benefits achieved.

The report is aimed at determining if EU marketing standards currently in place are fulfilling their objectives and if they are useful and sufficient for stakeholders, such as producers, processors, traders, retailers, consumers and member states’ administrations.

“The evaluation is limited in that it only covered marketing standards adopted since the entry into force of the current common market organisation (2014), unless otherwise specified and also the level of detail of the analysis is uneven across sectors, making it difficult to establish general conclusions on marketing standards,” a spokesperson said.

“The evaluation concluded that EU marketing standards have generally been effective in achieving their intended objectives, without causing significant unintended or unexpected effects EU marketing standards appeared to have limited effectiveness in only a few cases in certain specific sectors and for specific aspects, mainly due to the lack of robust quantitative data.

“The evaluation concludes positively that EU marketing standards show coherence, within the related regulatory framework and are consistent with other EU rules that are relevant for the production and marketing of agricultural and food products, and are consistent with international and private marketing standards.”