CAP: ‘A more targeted, responsive and result-oriented approach’

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune has indicated this week that the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) takes a more “targeted, responsive and result-oriented approach” compared with anything that has gone before.

The Ireland South MEP was speaking in the aftermath of major discussions in the EU parliament on the policy which will see a €386bn agricultural subsidy deal under new measures that will form the framework of European agriculture policy until 2027.

“This is fulfilling the economic, social aims and objectives of the CAP, delivering on public goods, while meeting Europe's higher environmental and climate ambition,” added Ms Clune.

“The new CAP reform addresses environmental and climate change concerns while continuing to support the active needs of European farmers.

“Agriculture is a strategic sector and it needs to be protected if we want our farmers to continue to produce high quality food and reduce our reliance on imports from outside Europe.

“Farmers will be supported for sustainable production patterns and incentives will be provided to contribute to climate, biodiversity and environmental goals.

“This is an environmentally conscious CAP, with 30% of direct payments allocated to eco-schemes and an increase in green spending from 30% to 35% in the rural development budget.”

Meanwhile, biodiversity and the environment are among the key focuses of the new CAP which includes targeted eco-schemes as well as investment.

The reform of the CAP foresees, that while more flexibility will be given to member states in shaping rules and funding allocations through the development of national strategic plans, they will be obliged to demonstrate a higher environmental ambition compared to the current period.

To achieve this farmers will receive financial support on the condition they adopt practices beneficial for the climate and the environment making CAP even greener than before.

Farmers are also being encouraged to go beyond the basic environment and climate requirements and will get additional financial support through the introduction of ‘eco-schemes’.

These new instruments for environment and climate protection will be linked to a dedicated budget, constituting part of the direct payments budget and ring-fenced at 20%, meaning they will be unlocked through the use of eco-schemes.

An initial pilot phase of two years will ensure that member states avoid losing much-needed funds while getting acquainted with the new system and all farmers will be bound to higher environmental standards - even the smaller ones.

To help them in this greening transition, small farmers will be subject to more simplified controls, reducing administrative burden while assuring their contribution to environmental and climate goals.

“This will help us towards a more sustainable and competitive European agricultural sector,” the Ireland South MEP continued.

“For the first time in CAP history, payments will be capped at €100,000.

“This limits the payments for big beneficiaries and sets a definition for an active farmer.

“This avoids financing those who have no real connections with farming.

“This CAP presents a fair and pragmatic balance between societal demands and a high level of ambition for climate and the environment and will pave the way forward for sustainable farming in Europe.”