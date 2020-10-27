Farmers call for overhaul of Level 5 restrictions for marts

Rules and regulations brought about by Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions are not working for some marts and neither is the newly installed online service because of poor broadband in many rural areas.

These were the sentiments expressed this week by the manager of Kenmare Mart in Co Kerry, Dan McCarthy, who has called for the reintroduction of Level 3 restrictions for marts.

He says the move would allow for a small number of buyers and sellers at the ringside and help alleviate some of the difficulties the mart is currently experiencing.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has also urged the Government to review the regulations after 16 marts were cancelled on Saturday when one of the main apps used for video sales collapsed.

On October 19, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine directed that sales rings should remain closed and that marts put a drop and go policy in place for sellers.

Depite the difficulties, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine says online only systems for cattle and sheep remains good, with mart clearances of up to 95%, and a continued steady trade.

Marts were also advised that, where feasible, farmers or their representatives should remain in their vehicle while on the mart premises; mart staff should unload and load livestock and take passports; arrange that individual appointment times are allocated to individual buyers to view or collect livestock; and that buyers should attend the mart on their own without accompaniment.

The measures are largely similar to those put in place last April and May.

Meanwhile, Mr McCarthy’s comments came after a day of “utter mayhem” at Kenmare Mart where buyers couldn’t bid because of poor internet, while others - unhappy with an animal after purchasing it from the online catalogue - discovered there was no system in place to return it.

“Under Level 3 restrictions we were allowing 24 or 25 people into the ringside with social distancing in place and everything worked fine,” added Mr McCarthy.

“Now, under the Level 5 restrictions people are gathering outside the mart because they can’t come inside.

“They are on their phones trying to do their business and because of the poor broadband here only some of the phones will work while others won’t, and the whole system of buying and selling cattle and sheep is being destroyed.”

The mart manager went on to explain the difficulties that are emerging when an animal is purchased by a farmer from a lot that has been catalogued online.

“Farmers are having problems when it comes to the online catalogue of stock for sale,” said Mr McCarthy.

“Animals are being selected from the catalogue for purchase; after they are eventually bought the farmer brings the stock back to the farm but there are occasions when he is unhappy with the animal.

“And there is no return process at the mart in place when a situation like this arises; cattle bought in Kenmare Mart are often shipped up to Laois, Meath and counties where the land is good for further finishing and farmers unhappy with an animal are a long way from the mart in Kenmare at that stage with no system in place to return the animal.

“It’s unreal to be honest with you.”

In a statement, the Department acknowledged what happened on Saturday and pointed out that officials would “continue to work closely” with livestock marts representative organisations to facilitate the sale of animals through livestock marts.

“On Saturday one of the three main online systems used by marts had a problem that led to a delay in mart sales in 16 marts; the problem was resolved after approximately two hours and sales were able to resume,” a spokeswoman added.

“26 of some 30 mart sales that took place across the country on Saturday completed their sales, while four marts were reported as having cancelled.

“The unprecedented numbers of people viewing and bidding on the mart online systems, and the speed at which farmers have adopted the new technology, has meant that some have had to build extra resilience into their systems.

“While it is too early to draw any definitive conclusions, to date mart trade via the online only systems for cattle and sheep remains good, with mart clearances of up to 95%, and a continued steady trade as has been the case in many marts this autumn.

“Every aspect of the situation in relation to marts will be kept under review over the coming period.”