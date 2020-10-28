62-acre residential farm between Killarney and Macroom up for auction

Coming under the hammer in November is a fetching 62-acre residential farm in West Cork with Macroom-based auctioneer Killian Lynch.

As was the case with the last property the agent had up for auction, this holding will be going for auction unless previously sold. In last week’s edition, I stated in error that a farm in Derryroe, Macroom was withdrawn due to Covid restrictions when in fact, it was simply sold on the day before the due auction date.

This farm is in the townland of Derrynasagart – approximately five minutes from Ballyvourney and adjacent to the N22 (Cork/Tralee) road. It is 20 minutes from Macroom and just 15 minutes from Killarney. Cork city is a 45-minute drive from the property.

The ample road frontage means that the holding lends itself to being divided into lots and the public road divides it into two separate parcels:

Lot 1 consists of 43 acres of agricultural land; Lot 2 comprises the farmhouse and outbuildings on 19 acres of land; Lot 3 consists of the entire holding.

According to the selling agent, the land consists of mixed-quality grazing land in the main, but with a proportion (ca. 45 acres) that would be suitable for afforestation. The property comes with the benefit of 22.49 annual entitlements with a unit value of €160.39 each.

The farmhouse is of the traditional kind and is in excellent condition throughout, offering 1,500ft of accommodation. The guide price is an AMV of €450,000.

The auction takes place on Wednesday, November 18 at 3pm.