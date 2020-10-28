62-acre residential farm between Killarney and Macroom up for auction

The ample road frontage means that the holding lends itself to being divided into lots
62-acre residential farm between Killarney and Macroom up for auction

Roadside view of the 62-acre residential farm coming up for auction on November 18.

Wed, 28 Oct, 2020 - 16:24
Conor Power

Coming under the hammer in November is a fetching 62-acre residential farm in West Cork with Macroom-based auctioneer Killian Lynch.

As was the case with the last property the agent had up for auction, this holding will be going for auction unless previously sold. In last week’s edition, I stated in error that a farm in Derryroe, Macroom was withdrawn due to Covid restrictions when in fact, it was simply sold on the day before the due auction date.

This farm is in the townland of Derrynasagart – approximately five minutes from Ballyvourney and adjacent to the N22 (Cork/Tralee) road. It is 20 minutes from Macroom and just 15 minutes from Killarney. Cork city is a 45-minute drive from the property.

The ample road frontage means that the holding lends itself to being divided into lots and the public road divides it into two separate parcels:

Lot 1 consists of 43 acres of agricultural land; Lot 2 comprises the farmhouse and outbuildings on 19 acres of land; Lot 3 consists of the entire holding.

According to the selling agent, the land consists of mixed-quality grazing land in the main, but with a proportion (ca. 45 acres) that would be suitable for afforestation. The property comes with the benefit of 22.49 annual entitlements with a unit value of €160.39 each.

The farmhouse is of the traditional kind and is in excellent condition throughout, offering 1,500ft of accommodation. The guide price is an AMV of €450,000.

The auction takes place on Wednesday, November 18 at 3pm.

More in this section

milking time CAP: ‘A more targeted, responsive and result-oriented approach’
In the cheese factory Countries differ on what can be used to make cheese
A female beef farmer using a cell phone outside a cattle pen 60% of marts have access to ‘decent’ broadband services, 40% don’t

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices