Intriguing 70-acre holding near Mallow Racecourse for €700k

Aerial view of the 70-acre farm on the n72 near Mallow

Tue, 27 Oct, 2020 - 17:07
Conor Power

A river runs alongside it, a main road runs through it and it contains a period house. 

A 70-acre holding near Mallow in North Cork certainly has enough elements to it to make up a rare package suitable for a broad range of potentially interested parties.

The location, close to a large town (Mallow is just 4km away) on the N72 (the property straddles both sides of the main Killarney-Waterford road) and adjacent to Mallow Racecourse opens up all kinds of commercial possibilities that may enhance the fact that it’s a sizeable farm of good quality land in the first place. The addition of a period house outbuildings makes the package all the more intriguing.

The 70-acre farm in Coonahane, Mallow, Co Cork.
As Éamonn O’Brien of CCM Property Network explains, this farm is attracting people from a variety of backgrounds:

“The property is currently under offer,” he says. “It may suit a farmer, investor or builder looking for an asset-backed investment.”

“The lands are of mixed quality,” says Éamonn, “with 50 acres of tillage-type land and 20 acres more suited to grassland. There is a good set of outbuildings too.”

The residential part of the buildings consists of Bridgeview Cottage – a period-style residence that has undergone extensive building and refurbishment works over some time.

“The structure has recently received retention of planning permission to complete as a two-storey home,” says Éamonn, underlining the rarity of a residential planning with attractive outbuildings on the side of the N72.

The holding is being offered for sale in the following lots: Lot 1 consists of 53 Acres adjoining the Blackwater (€500,000 or €9,400/acre); Lot 2 is 15 acres with farm buildings including two round-roof, four-column hay barns and 91-ft slatted tank (€150,000 or €10,000/acre); Lot 3 consists of Bridgeview Cottage and Courtyard on circa 1.5 acres (€100,000); Lot 4 is the entire holding for (€700,000, offering a saving of €50,000).

mallow

