Stephen Cadogan: There is a risk that we could go hungry or pay more for food

EU leaders tamper with agriculture and food production at their peril.

That’s because nearly three out of four Europeans are aware of the common agricultural policy and consider all citizens benefit from it, according to the latest EU-wide Eurobarometer survey of public opinion.

If it all goes wrong, the politicians working on reform of the CAP could turn three out of four voters against them, a sobering thought for EU decision-makers, who are all politicians at heart.

Even the EU Commissioners are ex-senior politicians. They make the biggest decisions in agriculture. It was their proposals that agriculture ministers and MEPs spent marathon sessions on last week, to arrive at the council of ministers' mandate and the European Parliament's mandate, which they will take into long negotiations with the Commission before the next Common Agricultural Policy is agreed and put into action in 2023.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, took a brave political step in championing the European Green Deal, to cut greenhouse gas emissions and change the EU's approach to nature, tackling everything from hazardous chemicals to pollution.

Of course, it a politically astute move. Who doesn't want to save the world?

It includes ambitious agricultural and biodiversity plans. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Commission is pushing ahead with Green Deal aims to reduce the use of pesticides and antibiotics, among 27 key actions. Detailed policy aims include reducing pesticide use by 50%, reducing food waste and fraud, and protecting animals.

Von der Leyen emphasised her determination to introduce these sweeping changes by ratcheting up the aims even higher in her first State of the Union address, in September, setting a greenhouse emissions reduction goal of 55% by 2030, significantly higher than the previous target of 40%. Farmers will have to contribute their share of the reduction.

More conservative politicians question her wisdom with the new EU agricultural policy in line with Green Deal ambitions opposed by the likes of the centre-right European People's Party (of which von der Leyen is a member), saying the timing during a pandemic is bad for EU farmers. It also comes as EU farmers must cope with a Brexit shock.

On the other hand, parties like the Greens welcome the agricultural policy trend, calling for agriculture to be incorporated fully into EU policy. In fact, left of centre and Green MEPs want to shake up agriculture even more than von der Leyen's Green Deal envisages.

It's a time of political turmoil for EU farmers, but where will it all end? That is a question not just for farmers, but for the 443 million population of the EU-27.

After all, what is at stake is the food they depend on.

In the EU-wide Eurobarometer survey of public opinion, 95% said agriculture and rural areas are important for ‘our future’ in the European Union.

More EU citizens are aware of the CAP (73% today, up six percentage points from 2017), and they believe that the CAP benefits all citizens, not only farmers (76% today, up 15 percentage points).

Most believe that providing safe, healthy food of high quality should be the main objective, representing the view of 62% of respondents, same as in 2017. More Europeans think that the EU is fulfilling its role regarding the key objectives of the CAP. The area where citizens believe that the EU is most fulfilling its role is food security, with 80% of respondents agreeing to that, up eight percentage points since 2017.

An increased number of EU citizens now think that the support provided to farmers is too low, increasing by 13% points, from 26% of respondents in 2017 to 39% in 2020. When citizens were asked if they believe that the EU should increase its support to farmers, 56% said it should increase over the next ten years.

Even though a growing share of citizens believe that agriculture is one of the major causes of climate change, the majority of citizens believe that agriculture has already made a major contribution in fighting climate change.

Citizens in the survey believe that the environment and landscape (82%) can be qualified as good.

The people of the EU seem fairly happy with its agriculture.

That is something for politicians to bear in mind as they seek to tweak the farming and food policies.

However, they haven't even committed to an impact assessment of the Farm to Fork section of the Green Deal.

With that kind of attitude at the top, it's no wonder that some emboldened NGOs are increasingly questioning the very existence of the main EU’s farming subsidies.

An impact assessment could for example reveal the risks of the proposal that 25% of EU farmland be used for organic farming. What if European citizens won't eat 25% organic food? Will the entire organic farming industry grind to a halt if prices fall through the floor?

Anyone who has ever tried to grow a crop knows if your access to pesticides is reduced 50%, as proposed, you can forget about high yields and can expect to leave a lot of spoiled crop behind in the field. That could have major repercussions for the EU food supply.

Now that farmers are being forced, from 2023, to depend for 20% to 30% of their EU income subsidy by going beyond the basic environment and climate requirements, that will also reduce agricultural production.

Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski has opened the possibility of revising ambitious Farm to Fork targets at a later stage if food security is threatened.

He at least is aware of the risks.

There's a risk that Europe could at worst go hungry, or at best have to pay much more for food. And that brings the risk of EU leaders incurring the wrath of 443 million citizens, bringing a quick end to their political careers.