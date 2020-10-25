Urgent review of online marts necessary after auction collapse, says IFA

The Irish Farmer's Association (IFA) has urged the government to review Level 5 regulations for farmers' marts.

The country's main farmers representative wants the ban on livestock buyers going to marts in person to be reconsidered.

The call follows the cancellation of up to 15 livestock markets after one of the main apps used for video sales collapsed yesterday morning.

Difficulties have arisen during what should have been one of the busiest days of the autumn period as farmers move to take animals off their land ahead of the winter.

Livestock auctions under Level 5 restrictions introduced by the government last Wednesday do not allow buyers to enter the livestock ring at marts.

Bidding takes place online with a video sales system.

IFA President, Tim Cullinan, said the marts cannot continue virtually as the internet connections and communications technology available are not suitable for auctions.

"The government needs to go back and review Level 5, operating procedures around markets, it needs to happen immediately.

"We need to let a limited number of buyers into the ring at the markets.

"This system is not able to carry the extra load at the moment. In the short term, this is a critical time of the year for farmers to get their cattle sold," said Mr Cullinan.

Roscommon's Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice said the current conditions outlined by the government under Level 5 have proven to be "unworkable".

Mr Fitzmaurice claimed that one virtual auction only managed to complete two pens of cattle before the system crashed.

The Independent TD said the collapse of marts has proven the concerns raised about rural broadband and warnings about disruption to livestock auctions were well-founded.

“Farmers are losing faith with the entire system. Meanwhile, marts will lose out on revenue," said Mr Fitzmaurice, "the potential for this fiasco was well flagged by those in the industry, but their fears were disregarded."

Mr Fitzmaurice said compliance in the sector for auctions has been high and that no Covid-19 cluster has yet to be identified at a mart to the best of his knowledge.

“Since the Covid outbreak emerged, livestock marts have enacted strict social distancing protocols. To my knowledge, no Covid cluster has been identified in a mart setting.

“Farmers, both buyers and sellers, bought into what mart management were doing. Compliance with social distancing and mask wearing was extremely high.

“Today has shown that the concerns around the state of rural broadband and the potential for disaster when it comes to 100% online bidding were well-founded," he said.

Farmers and agricultural workers have been designated as essential by the government under the latest regulations introduced to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Food chain production including meat and dairy processing have also been included as essential services.