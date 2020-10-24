Asking price of €250,000 for Lee valley farm

In spite of his best efforts, Macroom-based auctioneer Killian Lynch was unable to go ahead with the public auction of a 65-acre residential holding at the end of last month. But there was still a happy ending to the story.

Located in the townland of Derryroe, the farm is 4km from Macroom and a half-hour’s drive from Cork City. Featured on these pages on the 20th of August last, the holding contained a traditional house in need of refurbishment, approximately 40 acres of good land and another 25 acres in need of attention. On top of that, there were annual entitlements to the tune of €6,000 per annum.

The auction was scheduled to go ahead at the premises but Covid-19 regulations have resulted in its cancellation. That cancellation didn’t quell the thirst for the land in this case, however, and the property was sold on the day before the due date to a local farmer for a figure that, according to Killian, was “well in excess of the asking price”.

In the meantime, another holding of 24.47 acres is currently on the market with the same auctioneers. The non-residential holding is located in the townland of Classes in a fertile zone of the Lee Valley and close to the village of Clondrohid, an area with a very lively agricultural scene.

The lands are described as being of “top quality” by the selling agent and are well-located in an area where strong prices have been set in the recent few years.

“It’s a very attractive farm holding,” says Killian. “The lands are laid out to pasture and are all in one easily-managed block. It’s gently sloping land and it’s really suitable for any farming enterprise.”

The property also comes with entitlements 9.3 entitlements with a 2020 monetary unit value of €270 each.

With Coachford 10 minutes away and Cork City 30 minutes’ drive, there should be good interest in this holding at an asking price of €250,000 (€10,200/acre).