32,000 to take part in dairy calf weighing scheme

ICMSA says both dairy and beef farmers who rear dairy calves will qualify for calf weighing payments in the new €5m measure in the Budget. Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said: “I expect that the scheme as a whole will benefit in the region of 32,000 farmers next year.’’

ICMSA president Pat McCormack said it is an important first step to improve integration between the dairy and beef sectors.

Details have also emerged of the budget funding for a national soil survey across 16,000 farms, as part of a smart farming initiative.

There was also good news for agricultural consultants, with €1m allocated for their training and continued professional development. “Providing agricultural consultants with the most up to date information available will be a central element of our approach”, said Mr McConalogue. It is one of a number of new training supports in the budget. Also funded are farmer training on health and safety, biodiversity training, and on-farm biodiversity studies.

Mr McConalogue said the budget marks the first time that farmers in large-scale schemes such as GLAS have continuity in the transition between CAP periods, by providing €879m for continuation of existing schemes, such as Areas of Natural Constraints (disadvantaged scheme), GLAS, BDGP, Sheep Welfare Scheme, Organic Farming Scheme, Burren Programme, support for setting up beef producer organisations, Targeted Advisor Service for Animal Health (TASAH), Traditional Farm Buildings, and Collaborative Farming. There’s also €79m for agri-environment and farm safety initiatives, including a results-based pilot scheme with a significant focus on biodiversity and climate change, directed at farmers not currently in GLAS.