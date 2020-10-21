NPWS plan aid for 250 extra farmers

An additional 250 farms will have the opportunity to join the NPWS farm plan scheme, following a funding increase in the budget. New farm plans established by the National Parks and Wildlife Service agri-ecology unit may include species-rich grassland plans, bird plans, arable farm biodiversity plans, multi-functional high nature value farm plans.

The NPWS farm plan scheme was launched in 2006. Over 650 plans have been approved. They compensate farmers for costs or losses which might arise due to their lands being designated as nature areas. In Budget 2020, the allocation for the farm plan scheme was doubled to €1m.

The farm plan scheme is being enlarged again this year, benefiting from a 112% or €15.3m annual funding increase to almost €29m for the National Parks and Wildlife Service. Minister of state Malcolm Noonan said: “We are in the midst of a biodiversity and climate crisis and this funding reflects the Programme for Government response to both these areas. The biodiversity challenge is one of the defining issues of our generation and we all have a part to play. I know farmers want to do their bit so I am delighted that an additional 250 farms are joining the NPWS farm plan scheme.”