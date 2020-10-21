Farmers in for 10% of Credit Guarantee loans

Biggest ever state-backed loan guarantee in Ireland offers €2bn of credit
So far, farmers have applied for 10% of the value of loans in the €2bn Covid-19 Credit Guarantee Scheme. 

Wed, 21 Oct, 2020 - 16:18
Stephen Cadogan

Farmers took up 10% of the loans in the first month of the Covid-19 Credit Guarantee Scheme. The biggest ever state-backed loan guarantee in Ireland, it offers €2bn of credit to businesses negatively impacted by the pandemic.

Loans between €10,000 and €1m, for terms between three months and five and a half years, including working capital and term loans, with loans of up to €250,000 unsecured, are available.

Up to October 9, 900 business applications were recommended to the credit departments of the pillar banks for final approval to a total value of almost €48m. Of these, 400 applications were approved by October 9, for over €21m.

The wholesale and retail sector accounted for 22% of loans drawn by value, the accommodation and food services sector accounted for 14%, and the primary agricultural sector for 10%.

The scheme is currently available through AIB, Bank of Ireland and Ulster Bank. More lenders are expected to join the scheme in the coming weeks.

