From aggressive bulls to risks of machinery: Teaching kids about farm safety

From the aggressive behaviour of bulls and how horses communicate with their ears to the risks posed by farm machinery and the meanings of farm signage — all of these issues will be covered in a series of 12 free webinars aimed at primary school children.

The colourful events, specially tailored to the different age groups at primary level, have been created by Agrikids, a farm safety educational platform.

More than 300 primary schools have already signed up to the new 45-minute sessions, which are scheduled to run each Wednesday from November 4 to December 9.

The organisation’s founder, Meath farmer’s wife and former marketing executive Alma Jordan, says more than 30,000 children have participated in her physical school workshops since she set up the organisation in 2014.

However, this year's pandemic means that all the events will be online.

Ms Jordan, who is also working with Agri-aware and the IFA to develop a special pilot programme on farm safety for primary schools, says that up to the advent of Covid, she visited around 80 schools a year across the country with her workshops.

She had also developed a wide range of resources and services for parents, teachers, and community groups, including story books on farm safety, an interactive website, and a range of games that can be used on mobile devices.

Her work has received support from her Local Enterprise Office, which has grant-funded the upgrading of the Agri-kids website to facilitate the new webinars.

Other issues to be covered include explaining to children how farm machinery has ‘blind spots’ and what that means and the importance of never standing in a blind spot.

Water safety and the meanings of the symbols and colours on farm signage will also be covered.

Although the webinars are free, spaces are limited. Parents and schools should log on to register at Agrikids.ie