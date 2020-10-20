West Waterford farm is good value at €9,000 per acre

The property is close to where Waterford, Tipperary and Cork meet
West Waterford farm is good value at €9,000 per acre

Some of the land on the 43-acre residential holding in West Waterford.

Tue, 20 Oct, 2020 - 11:30
Conor Power

A 43-acre residential farm near the West Waterford village of Ballyduff is brand new to the market with Youghal-based auctioneers Noel Mackey & Sons.

The property is in the townland of Knockcorragh, close to where Waterford, Tipperary and Cork meet; approximately 4.5km north of Ballyduff, 14km from Lismore and 20km from Fermoy.

The acreage here is slightly elevated but there are still tracts of very good land in this area, of which this holding is an excellent example. The property is all in grass and the surrounding farmlands are involved in a variety of farming sectors, including dairying, beef cattle and the equestrian sector.

Apart from the land, the other main feature of the holding is its dwelling – a three-bedroom one-storey home in very good condition throughout. This forms part of a courtyard around which there is a collection of useful old farm outbuildings, a farmyard, hay shed and selection of stone outbuildings.

With extensive road frontage (as well as secondary access), this is a farm with interesting potential, whether viewed as a hobby farm or by an expanding farmer, who would always have the option of renting or selling on the house.

“The house is in good order,” says Noel, “and the land is probably more suited to grassland… It would be ideal for a hobby farmer but a local farmer could buy it and then sell the house and a portion of the yard along with an acre of land.”

The price guide is in the region of €390,000 (€9,000/acre); a reasonable expectation considering the quality of the land and is assets as well as its location. With its appeal to a broad spectrum of potentially interested parties, it should attract offers over the coming weeks and months.

More in this section

Logging and Forestry Industry in British Columbia Ireland's sawmills have run out of timber
Milk price: Expectation that price ‘will move up again’ Milk price: Expectation that price ‘will move up again’
'Auction by appointment’ for marts because of  Covid-19 restrictions 'Auction by appointment’ for marts because of  Covid-19 restrictions

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices