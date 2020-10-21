80acre farm near Dungourney already under offer

After featuring approximately one month ago in these pages, a 70-acre holding in Couragh, Dungourney (which was for sale with Blarney-based auctioneer Thomas O’Driscoll) is already said to be sale agreed, leaving some disappointed underbidders.

In a situation like that, it’s the ideal time for another similar property to come onto the market. It’s not surprising to learn, therefore, that as soon as another farm of similar size and quality came up in East Cork, the bids wouldn’t be long coming in.

The new property is an 80-acre non-residential property in the townland of Aughnalyra, approximately 13km from Midleton, 4km from Dungourney and 13km from Tallow.

According to Fermoy-based selling agents Dick Barry & Son, the property wasn’t long on the market before the first offer was registered:

“It was only on the market literally ten days when we had our first offer,” says selling agent Michael Barry. “It’s a nice bit of land… It’s all in grass and all in one block. It’s a farm that was leased for a number of years so it has no entitlements and it has been well maintained.

“It’s sound level land and it was re-seeded recently. The owner is retired and, after having leased it for a number of years, she’s decided to sell it.”

The guide price on the property is €12,000 per acre, in keeping with the level that most good quality land blocks have been at over the last 8-9 months. Or, as one auctioneer put it; “€12,000 per acre is the new €10,000 per acre”. The continued level of interest in farmland from investors looks likely to continue for some time, now that many banks are charging negative interest on deposits. At the same time, the dominant dairying industry is doing well, with plenty of cash flowing through the sector at the moment so these two factors continue to exert upward pressure on farmland prices.

“If you’re in a good dairy farming area, there’s going to be strong demand,” says Michael. “That’s the way that things are shaping up.”

Given the speed and appetite for good parcels of land in this part of the world, one would imagine that this holding won’t be around for too long more.