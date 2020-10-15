Tempers fray as CAP reform talks warm up

With hundreds of billions of euros at stake, and major new sustainable Farm to Fork targets proposed, EU politicians battled this week on behalf of their constituencies to put their mark on EU farming policy up to 2030.

It’s only halfway in a process which started in 2018, when the European Commission put forward its post-2020 CAP proposal.

EU decision-making is slower than ever, with the Covid-19 pandemic a new hindrance to the usual snail's pace of negotiations.

But important steps must be completed this week, first at the meeting of agriculture ministers on Monday and Tuesday to agree a common position, followed by the European Parliament’s plenary and votes, from Wednesday to Friday.

Covid-19 lockdowns could make negotiations even harder if not progressed this week.

This week’s main tasks were for the Parliament and agriculture ministers to agree their CAP reform mandates.

Only when mandates are agreed can the European Parliament and the EU Council and the Commission meet in the trilogue negotiation which will decide the rules of the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy from 2023 to 2028.

That negotiation itself will take up to two years.

Therefore parallel negotiations are needed to agree a transitional CAP for 2021 and 2022. Hopefully negotiators can make enough progress to prevent the flow of EU farming subsidies from drying up at the end of the transitional period.

Who’d be a farmer, trying to predict one’s business future by deciphering the 2018 proposals, the major new sustainability proposals of the EU Commission, and this week’s outcomes, on top of Covid-19 and climate change developments.

Amazingly, Brexit has become almost a sideshow compared to these issues.

With Irish farmers, for example, depending on about €1.2bn of EU income support per year, EU negotiations are hugely important.

Their futures are at the mercy of the politicians, lobbyists, and NGOs, trying to have their voices heard in Luxembourg and Brussels this week.

Huge outcomes are at stake; it will be particularly interesting to see how much ministers or MEPs enshrine sustainability in their mandates.

A major development has been an agreement among the three largest parties in the European Parliament, the Christian-Democrats (EPP), socialists (S&D) and liberals (Renew Europe) on the Parliament's CAP reform stance.

Environmental groups said the agreement between the three largest parties is a “stinking deal”.

Independent MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan said it risks a capitulation to big business, and undermining the promise of a new greener and fairer CAP.

He said most of the CAP money has been going to the largest farms, and the grand coalition of the largest political groups in the Parliament, led by the right-wing EPP, will work in cahoots with big agribusiness lobbies which have a powerful presence in Brussels decision-making.

Flanagan said their proposal to allocate only 30% of the budget to eco-schemes is “hardly a leap forward”.

He warned this week’s CAP will not be the new greener and fairer CAP promised, unless the grand coalition led by the EPP is defeated.

NGOs also cried foul over MEPs having to vote without translations for over 1,000 proposed amendments, or time to prepare their positions.

Compassion in World Farming said MEPs’ CAP voting was fast-tracked through dirty political shenanigans, without proper debate, which could have disastrous consequences for animal welfare in Europe. A spokesperson said some MEPs have succeeded in pushing for the interests of industrial farming giants rather than responsible farmers, farm animals, and the environment.

For farmers, environmental and climate measures based on pragmatic, voluntary and well-funded CAP tools is the hoped-for outcome.

“Food is too important for all of us to revolutionise it,” said EU farmers leader Christiane Lambert.

An end to delays for farmers across the EU struggling with many uncertainties is also required.

At stake is the future of investments in agriculture and in the innovations needed.

Simplification of the CAP bureaucracy is important too, which will not be easy, with new environmental ambitions to be built in.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said the focus must remain on supporting farmers to produce safe, nutritious food sustainably for the benefit of consumers in Europe and beyond.

Farming must be sustainable economically as well as environmentally. Many aspects of the CAP proposals and the EU Green Deal will put more cost on farmers without any extra return, said the IFA leader.

Early developments this week included Parliament’s Agriculture Committee agreeing that a €7.5bn top-up to farming subsidies from the EU’s post-COVID stimulus plan be distributed in 2021 and 2022, whereas the Commission originally wanted to release the money from 2022 to 2024.

However, disagreement between Parliament’s agriculture and environment committees muddies the waters. For MEPs, it is the first huge piece of EU legislation to be voted entirely remotely, which could soon be the new normal for the next few months.

With conversations between key players having to be remote and virtual, because some are self-quarantined, negotiations are all the more difficult.

Agriculture Ministers physically present in Luxembourg continued until 2.30 am Tuesday morning (a baptism of fire for Ireland’s Minister Charlie McConalogue) in their first day attempts to agree a mandate for the German presidency.

For ministers, the main early issues have been ring-fencing for eco-schemes, and small farmer exemptions from conditionality and financial discipline. A compromise text prepared by the German presidency was the next stage of their negotiations.

Ministers were put under pressure by the German presidency to strike a deal, because there is no certainty of a physical meeting with ministers in November due to the second wave of the pandemic.

Ministers also heard from EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski that “Small farms must be at the heart of the CAP”.

Remarking on 80% of CAP funds going to only 20% of recipients, Wojciechowski stated that he was “deeply convinced” this equation can be changed, at least in part due to newly proposed eco-schemes.