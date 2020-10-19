Sheep farmers optimistic that reduced supply will boost price

Sheep farmers optimistic that reduced supply will boost price

Bord Bia predicts the lamb supply for the rest of 2020 will remain lower than in recent weeks.

Mon, 19 Oct, 2020 - 19:55
Martin Ryan

There is quiet optimism among sheep farmers for an increase in lamb prices at the factories, but it comes amid concerns over the worsening impact of Covid-19 restrictions at home and abroad.

The week opened with quoted prices for lambs continuing unchanged from recent weeks at 490-510 cents/kg before the quality bonus is added.

Some farmers say they are securing concessions on the lamb weight limit, which is a bonus of sorts on the base price.

Export markets appear to have picked up. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has worsened, and restrictions on hotels and restaurants are most likely to have some effect on the consumption of lamb, which will reflect back on the trade at the processing level.

Entries at the mart sales on Monday were light, and demand was good.

There were 360 head on offer at Corrin, where butchers’ lambs sold for up to €76 over. There was a top price of €130 for 15 weighing 54 kgs. A pen of 14 weighing 54 kgs sold for €129, and a couple of pens weighing 53 kgs sold for €124. Factory type lambs sold for up to €61 over.

There was also a smaller sale than last week at Kilkenny, where 400 head were on offer and prices were on a par with last week, or slightly sharper.

There was a top price of €118 paid for a pen of 11 lambs weighing 55 kgs. A pen of 12 weighing 60 kgs sold for €118, and a pen of ten weighing 52 kgs sold for €117. Factory lambs sold for up to €65 over.

