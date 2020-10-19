Low-margin finishers push for better beef market return

Farmers around the country say that beef processors are “very interested” in getting cattle but, in general, are not willing to even negotiate on a price increase.

Strong demand isn’t delivering a higher return for beef finishers.

However, the intake is at a point which would normally be regarded as more than adequate for the market demands (the year to date throughput has gone 3.5% ahead of 2019). But processors are more than willing to take all that is available and are “actively sourcing cattle”, according to finishers.

At least. it is a very positive message in the industry that processors have markets for all the beef that is available.

However, the price paid to finishers remains an issue. The base for steers remains firm at 360 cents/kg, with processors insist that there is no more available.

Edging towards the last week of October, it is welcome news for finishers that there is still such strong demand for a strong supply. The problem is that beef finishing profit margins are very tight at current prices, too tight in fact to remain in business in the long term.

Very many have left beef farming in recent years. But it is not possible for everyone to change and become dairy farmers, regardless of the economic attraction.

For the older generation in active farming, and for some farm structures, dairying is not a practical option, and they will continue to struggle with tight margins in livestock.

Heifer prices appear to have eased as much as 5 cents/kg in some parts of the country this week, where finishers are being offered a base of 360 cents/kg, but a good percentage of deals appear to be still at a base of 365 cents/kg, similar to recent weeks.

Young bulls continue to trade at 350-355 cents/kg for R-grade, with those in O-grade back at 340 cents/kg, and the low throughput continues.

The cow trade continues strong. There is very good demand for quality cows, for which t processors are willing to pay up to 340 cents/kg at the top of the market. O-grade cows are at 290-310 cents/kg this week.

There was a strong kill last week, at 37,758 head, slightly back on the corresponding week in 2019.

There were 17,613 steers, 400 head more than last year, while heifers accounted for 9,840 head and cows 8,155 head.

Young bulls continued at 50-60% of last year’s weekly level, with 1,487 last week.