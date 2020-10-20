'Auction by appointment’ for marts because of  Covid-19 restrictions

Guidance has been issued by Irish Co-Operative Organisation Society (ICOS) for marts when the Level 5 restrictions kick in to force from midnight on Wednesday.

The recommendations have been issued to mart managers and customers which follows negotiations held jointly between ICOS, Associated Livestock Marts and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

“It’s essential that we all work together to protect the health and wellbeing of people and communities throughout Ireland, and that we ensure animal welfare,” said Ray Doyle, National Livestock & Environmental Services Executive, ICOS.

“We have been doing this throughout the crisis to date and must continue with a redoubling of all our collective efforts to suppress and stop the spread of the virus.

“We are very grateful for the cooperation of our customers and we ask for their continuing support and adherence to the measures that are necessary to ensure ongoing compliance and the continuance of our essential mart services.”

Meanwhile, under the new measures, the mart is no longer being considered a public auction but an auction by appointment whereby all sellers and buyers must give advance notice of their intention to attend the centre; face coverings are mandatory and must be worn; hand washing is essential and sanitising gels must be used; all people attending the mart must have their time and mobile number recorded; sellers dropping animals must immediately leave the mart premises; potential buyers must contact the mart manager to arrange and get approval to view livestock before the sale; actual viewing time allotted for viewing is up to the mart manager to decide; when the viewing time is up, all potential buyers must leave the mart premises and bid remotely on line - any mart not online can use a tendering system as was in place last March; sales cannot start if buyers are on the premises; buyers must cooperate and adhere to all necessary measures instructed during viewing times; social distancing of 2m is obligatory at all times and there is to be no waiting or hanging around by customers on the premises; all sellers must be available to receive phone calls to accept or decline final bids for livestock, by arrangement with their local mart.

“We greatly appreciate the cooperation and assistance of our customers with these measures,” added Mr Doyle.

“I also strongly commend mart management and staff for the excellent job they are doing.

“While onerous, the measures are designed to support health and wellbeing for everyone in our communities.”