Milk price: Expectation that price ‘will move up again’

Milk market indicators have shown positive developments in the last number of days according to the Chairperson of ICMSA Dairy’s Committee, Gerald Quain.

He said farmers were feeling increasingly confident about milk prices over the next few months.

“The factor behind the improved forecast is an increase in Chinese demand for, particularly, whole milk powder,” he added.

“The resurgence in demand from China and other regions is also responsible for the recent positive GDT auctions and was based on a much more optimistic estimate of demand compared to that being expressed by some Irish processors.”

Closer to home, Mr Quain noted, the most recent Fixed Milk Price offering from Kerry Group for March to October 2021 is returning a base of 32c/L and - like the Fonterra price rise - and this he continued, “shows a belief that milk markets are fundamentally sound for the coming months and beyond”.

“This offering of 32c/L gives Kerry suppliers options to lock-in at that price, but also provides confidence to farmers supplying other milk processors on the market outlook and increases the likelihood of better priced FMPs being forthcoming in the coming months.

“There will always be downside risks in the milk market and that includes Brexit, Covid-19 or a sudden spike in milk supply among those presently under consideration.

“We have to make decisions based on known facts and on the basis of increased demand and higher prices; dairy markets are well situated and poised to move forward in a way and with a steady momentum that has to be recognised by processor boards sitting down to decide milk price.”