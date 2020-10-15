10 points of proper provision in a divorce or separation

In Ireland, if there is a marriage breakdown, and there is a separation or divorce, the law in respect of the division of assets is that the court has to make proper provision for the parties.

Section 16 of the Judicial Separation and Family Law Reform Act 1989 and section 20 of the Family Law (Divorce) Act 1996 state the courts shall ensure such provision, as the courts consider proper, having regard to the circumstances that exist, will be made for the spouses and any dependant member of the family concerned.

Under the legislation, in deciding whether to make such an order, and in determining the provisions of such an order, the court shall in particular have regard to the following:

1. The income earning capacity, property and other financial resources which each of the spouses concerned has or is likely to have in the foreseeable future.

2. The financial needs, obligations and responsibilities which each of the spouses has or is likely to have in the foreseeable future (whether in the case of the remarriage of the spouse or otherwise).

3. The standard of living enjoyed by the family concerned before the proceedings were instituted, or before the spouses commenced to live apart from one another.

4. The age of each of the spouses, the duration of their marriage, and the length of time in which the spouses lived with one another, any physical or mental disability of either of the spouses.

5. The contributions which each of the spouses is likely in the foreseeable future to make to the welfare of the family, including any contribution made by each of them to the income earning capacity, property and financial resources of the other spouse, and any contribution made by either of them by looking after the home or caring for the family.

6. The effect on the earning capacity of each of the spouses of the marital responsibilities assumed by each during the period when they lived with one another and, in particular, the degree to which the future earning capacity of a spouse is impaired by reason of that spouse having relinquished or foregone the opportunity of remunerative activity in order to look after the home or care for the family.

7. The conduct of each of the spouses, if that conduct is such that in the opinion of the court it would in all the circumstances of the case be unjust to disregard it

8. The accommodation needs of either of the spouses.

9. The value to each of the spouses of any benefit (for example, a benefit under a pension scheme) which by reason of the decree of divorce concerned, that spouse will forfeit the opportunity or possibility of acquiring, or possibility of acquiring,

10. The rights of any person other than the spouses but including a person to whom either spouse is remarried.

The court shall have regard to the terms of any separation agreement which has been entered into by the spouses and is still in force.

Irish law requires proper provision, rather than what might be deemed as “fair provision”, and in particular notes that equal division was not what had been directed by the legislator.

Proper provision is not a case of who contributed “more” but rather what is now appropriate and available for the parties.

It is a balancing act.

The Courts have expressed support for the notion that couples can make agreements between themselves as to how they wish to order their affairs.

Any such agreement should be given significant weight should either of the parties later wish to re-visit the matter. This is particularly important if the couple at the time of coming to the agreement had specified that it should be final.

The courts then, should only get involved to alter the situation after this, if such an agreement does not “properly provide” for one party, or if the circumstances of one or other of those involved have changed dramatically since this was entered into.