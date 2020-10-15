Who is the National Dairy Show champ of the decade?

Who is National Dairy Show champ of the decade?

Over the last 38 years, the National Dairy Show at Millstreet, Co Cork, has developed a reputation as the premier indoor agricultural event in Ireland, and the meeting place for dairy farmers and dairy businesses. The Covid 19 pandemic however has made the staging of a live show impossible this year. But the National Dairy Show is delighted to announce the show will go on, albeit virtually in 2020!

From 6 pm to 9.30 pm on the evenings of Wednesday and Thursday, October 28 and 29, the virtual National Dairy Show will include the IHFA National Dairy Show Champion of the Decade competition, the National Dairy Innovation Awards, keynote addresses, expert panels, demonstrations, and many other aspects of the physical show (see nationaldairyshow.ie for full programme).

The Holstein Friesian Champion of the Decade will come from nine Irish Examiner Supreme Champions since 2010.

David Jones from the Wiltor Herd, Wales, will be the judge, there will also be an element of public stock judging.

The contestants are:

2009 and 2010 Champion: Laurelelm Ruben Sassy

Bred and exhibited by John and Rickey Barrett and sons, Co Cork, she was also the 2009 National Dairy Show Champion, a double winner in her third and fourth lactations. In 2010, she also won the Exhibitor Bred and Best Udder awards. At the time, she was classified EX93 on conformation and EX95 mammary, the maximum for her parity.

A Bosside Ruben daughter, Sassy is a tenth generation VG/EX. Now, aged over 15, she is still a member of Ricky and Susan Barrett’s Laurelelm herd, scoring EX97 mammary.

2011 Champion: Ardnasalem Drake Walburga

Exhibited by John C Murphy and family, Goldenfield herd, Kilmanagh, Co Kilkenny, and crowned champion just six weeks into her third lactation, she also won the National Dairy Show Confined cow in-milk class. She scored EX93 on conformation, backed by four generations of VG/EX dams. Sired by “Drake”, a Durham son, Walburga is bred from a VG89 champion dam.

Bred by Patrick Colton, she was purchased by the Murphy family as a nine-month-old calf. Her daughters in the Goldenfield herd include Goldenfield Gibor Walburga EX92 and Goldenfield LPI Walburga EX91.

2012 and 2013 Champion: Ridgefield Dundee Portea

Exhibited by Patrick, Breda and Derrick Frawley and family (Croagh herd, Co Limerick), she was a third calver in 2012, also winning the Best Udder and Mature cow in-milk awards.

In the same year, she also won the Baileys Champion Cow and Emerald Expo Championships.

In 2013, Portea was the Tullamore National Livestock Show Champion and went on to win at Millstreet, just over a month into her fourth lactation, also winning the Best Udder and Mature cow in-milk awards.

Portea went on to attain a classification score of EX95 on conformation with EX96 for mammary.

A third-generation excellent dam, Portea has bred 10 VG/EX daughters to date.

2014 Champion: Glaslough Miss Petra

Bred and exhibited by David and Kenneth Boyd (Glaslough herd, Co Monaghan), in 2014, her fourth lactation, she had successes on both sides of the border, including reserve champ at both the Tullamore and Baileys Cow events.

She completed a National Dairy Show 2014 clean sweep for Glaslough, including Reserve Champion, Premier Breeder and Premier Exhibitor.

2015 Champion: Baldonnel Goldie Larissa

Exhibited by Cyril Dowling and Tadhg Bourke (Baldonnel herd, Co Dublin), she was also the 2015 Exhibitor Bred Champion, Best Udder and Five-Year-Old cow in-milk winner.

One of the youngest National Dairy Show champions, she had been the Intermediate Champion in 2013 at Millstreet, Junior Cow and Honourable Mention in 2014, and also won a Tullamore National Livestock Show Supreme Championship, and an All-Ireland Junior cow in-milk championship at Charleville Show.

Larissa completes ten generations of VG/EX breeding with her three nearest dams all scoring EX on conformation.

Larissa is still going strong in the Baldonnel herd, now in her sixth lactation, classified to EX94 on conformation

2016 Champion: Laurelelem Shottle Daffodil 2

Bred and exhibited by John & Rickey Barrett and sons (Laurelelm herd, Co Cork), Shottle Daffodil 2 was just five weeks after her third calving when crowned the 2016 Irish Examiner Supreme Champion, also the Exhibitor Bred Champion, and Best Udder, and Mature cow in-milk winner.

Daffodil 2 is bred from two generations of EX home-bred dams. At the time of her National Dairy Show win, she was classified VG88 with a score of VG89 for mammary.

Laurelelm Shottle Daffodil 2 is now an EX92 senior cow.

2017 Champion: Clonpaddin G Fame

Exhibited by Cyril and John Dowling (Baldonnel herd, Co Dublin), she also won the Best Udder and Mature cow in-milk awards in 2017, just eight weeks into her fourth lactation.

Fame was purchased by Mervyn Eager as a six-month-old calf from the Clonpaddin herd at the Hurley family’s sale when they hosted the 2011 IHFA National Open Day.

Her third Dam is Moralta Inspiration Fame, the only cow in Ireland to attain the maximum possible classification score of EX97.

Her dam Clonpaddin Linjet Fame EX92, now aged 17, typifies longevity, as one of the oldest cows in the country.

Sired by the EX94 Gen-Mark Stormatic Sanchez, Clonpaddin G Fame is now in her sixth lactation, currently scored EX95 on classification with composite scores of EX97 for rump and EX96 for mammary.

2018 Champion: Milliedale Dusk Rhapsody

Exhibited by Donal and Kathleen Neville and family (Emerald herd, Co Limerick), her 2018 Irish Examiner National Dairy Show Championship and Mature cow in milk wins, in her fifth lactation, followed a Baileys Cow Reserve award.

An import from the UK, Milliedale Dusk Rhapsody completes 11 generations of excellent dams. Her dam, Peak Goldwyn Rhapsody EX97, is one of the highest ever classified cows in the UK.

Milliedale Dusk Rhapsody is now scored EX95 on conformation with a score of EX96 for mammary.

2019 Champion: Lisnalty Megasire Rituel

Exhibited by Paul and Eileen Hannan and family (Lisnalty herd, Co Limerick), at only 43 months, Lisnalty Megasire Rituel was the youngest champion of the decade.

Just two months into her second lactation, she also won the 2019 Exhibitor bred Champion and Senior 3-Year-Old cow in-milk awards at Millstreet, where she was the Intermediate Champion in 2018.

Also in 2019, she was the RUAS Winter Fair Supreme Holstein Champion and Interbreed Champion, having won the 2018 RUAS Winter Fair Heifer in-milk award.

Nicknamed “Meg” she appeared on national television, her second calving having featured on RTE’s “Big Week on the Farm”.

She is the current recipient of the Pedigree Cattle Breeders Association Holstein Friesian All-Star award.

Scored EX90 on conformation, Lisnalty Megasire Rituel has attained the highest possible score possible per parity with composite scores of EX90 mammary and EX90 feet and legs.