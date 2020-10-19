Get a NIS if you want a forestry licence

With a current waiting time of over nine months for an ecologist in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to work on a forestry licence application, applicants have been advised that submitting a Natura Impact Statement (NIS) for the licence would significantly speed up processing.

Delays are due to a large number of forestry-related applications awaiting completion of the Appropriate Assessment legal requirement to rule out the possibility of an adverse effect on an EU-designated site (Special Area of Conservation or Special Protection Area).

Whenever an application is referred to the DAFM’s Ecology unit, usually because a designated site is nearby, the NIS is necessary.

Applicants who have a satisfactory NIS prepared by a suitably qualified person at their own expense are likely to have their application dealt with up to seven months faster.

DAFM ecologists will provide written guidance by describing issues on which a NIS must focus.

Applicants who have or are prepared to submit a NIS, where appropriate, will be prioritised.

IFA Farm Forestry Chair Vincent Nally has said rising costs and bureaucracy associated with getting a licence force applicants to the end of a very long queue of licence applications, if applying for a smaller forest that cannot justify the cost of a NIS.

Meanwhile, the Forestry (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2020 has been signed into law and secondary legislation passed to give effect to the Act.

It provides a number of mechanisms to improve the efficiency and delivery of services by: