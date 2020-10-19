Get a NIS if you want a forestry licence

- Increasing the capacity of the Forestry Appeals Committee (FAC) to determine appeals by enabling it to sit in divisions of itself.
- Enabling the FAC to determine appeals without an oral hearing where it is possible to properly dispose of an appeal in that manner.
- Introducing a fee set at €20 for persons making an application for a forestry licence and those who wish to make a submission on a forestry licence application.
- The new regulations also set a fee of €200 for an appeal against a decision on a forestry licence application.
- Allowing all interested parties to appeal directly to the FAC, with no restrictions on access.