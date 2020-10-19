EU to vote on CAP amendments as two-year transition period becomes a reality

Farmers warned 'CAP cannot do everything' 
EU to vote on CAP amendments as two-year transition period becomes a reality

Members of the EU Parliament will vote this week on various amendments to CAP. File Photo. 

Mon, 19 Oct, 2020 - 15:59
Aisling Kiernan

Agriculture ministers across Europe meet this week to discuss the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) as the EU Parliament prepares to vote on various amendments within the programme.

CAP is a system of subsidies and support programmes for agriculture operated by the EU and combines direct payments to farmers together with price and market supports.

It accounts for about 62% of the EU's budget amendments.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) President Tim Cullinan has indicated the “importance” of the upcoming discussions and pointed to the design of the framework for the new CAP, which he added, “will give Member States more flexibility to design their own strategic plans”.

“The enabling legislation will still be crucial,” he continued.

“The EU Commission confirmed to IFA last week that there would now be a two-year CAP transition period.

“So, the new CAP will not commence until January 1, 2023.” 

Mr Cullinan went on to say that the organisation was aware of 1,940 amendments that will be tabled before the EU Parliament this week.

He said it was therefore important for farmers to remember that “CAP cannot do everything”. 

“The focus of the CAP must remain on supporting farmers to produce safe, nutritious food - sustainably - for the benefit of consumers in Europe and beyond,” he continued.

“Farming must be sustainable economically as well as environmentally.

“Many aspects of the CAP proposals and the EU Green Deal will put more cost on farmers without any extra return.

“This is not sustainable. 

“The CAP rules and the new strategic plans will be vital for the future of farming.

“Farmers are experiencing falling prices, yet more costs are being imposed on them.

“We need to strike the right balance to ensure economic as well as environmental sustainability.”

Read More

Farmers’ health and wellbeing ‘On Feírm Ground’

More in this section

Farmers’ health and wellbeing ‘On Feírm Ground’ Farmers’ health and wellbeing ‘On Feírm Ground’
‘Bioeconomy Ireland Week’ to bring sustainability and innovation to the fore ‘Bioeconomy Ireland Week’ to bring sustainability and innovation to the fore
Welcome profitability trend for farmers Welcome profitability trend for farmers

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices