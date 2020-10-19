EU to vote on CAP amendments as two-year transition period becomes a reality

Agriculture ministers across Europe meet this week to discuss the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) as the EU Parliament prepares to vote on various amendments within the programme.

CAP is a system of subsidies and support programmes for agriculture operated by the EU and combines direct payments to farmers together with price and market supports.

It accounts for about 62% of the EU's budget amendments.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) President Tim Cullinan has indicated the “importance” of the upcoming discussions and pointed to the design of the framework for the new CAP, which he added, “will give Member States more flexibility to design their own strategic plans”.

“The enabling legislation will still be crucial,” he continued.

“The EU Commission confirmed to IFA last week that there would now be a two-year CAP transition period.

“So, the new CAP will not commence until January 1, 2023.”

Mr Cullinan went on to say that the organisation was aware of 1,940 amendments that will be tabled before the EU Parliament this week.

He said it was therefore important for farmers to remember that “CAP cannot do everything”.

“The focus of the CAP must remain on supporting farmers to produce safe, nutritious food - sustainably - for the benefit of consumers in Europe and beyond,” he continued.

“Farming must be sustainable economically as well as environmentally.

“Many aspects of the CAP proposals and the EU Green Deal will put more cost on farmers without any extra return.

“This is not sustainable.

“The CAP rules and the new strategic plans will be vital for the future of farming.

“Farmers are experiencing falling prices, yet more costs are being imposed on them.

“We need to strike the right balance to ensure economic as well as environmental sustainability.”