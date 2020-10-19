Farmers’ health and wellbeing ‘On Feírm Ground’

‘On Feírm Ground’ a new initiative to support farmer health and wellbeing has been launched by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine; the Department of Health; the Health Service Executive (HSE); Teagasc; and IT Carlow.

All agencies have come together to fund a training initiative so that agricultural advisors can engage with farmers on their health and wellbeing over the farm gate.

On Feírm Ground will be led by charity, The Men’s Development Network, as part of Engage - the National Men’s Training Programme - and will train 800 agricultural advisors.

Launching the initiative earlier today, Minister of State with responsibility for Research & Development, Farm Safety and New Market Development, Martin Heydon and Minister of State for Public Health, Well Being and the National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan pointed to the “importance” of the joint collaboration between departments and other stakeholders.

“This will allow for innovative thinking and the development of holistic approaches to addressing the sensitive issue of farmers’ health and wellbeing,” said Minister Heydon.

Minister Frank Feighan has acknowledged the work of the initiative

“There is ample evidence out there to show that farmer health and wellbeing plays a major role in farm safety,” he added.

“How can a farmer successfully look after crops or animals if they cannot look after themselves? “How can you get an improvement in physical safety if the welfare of the farmer is being ignored?

“I know that the training of agricultural advisors to engage with and signpost supports to farmers over the farm gate will have a significant impact and I am delighted to be supporting such a collaborative initiative.” Minister Feighan acknowledged the work of the initiative and said On Feírm Ground presented a genuine opportunity “to equip farm advisors with a toolkit of supports in relation to physical and psychological wellbeing”.

“Farmers, male and female, will directly benefit by being able to access reliable and consistent health information and support to improve their health and wellbeing,” he added.

Meanwhile, an interim report was made available by the research partners at IT Carlow, led by Dr Noel Richardson, Director of IT Carlow's National Centre for Men's Health.

He says it has been well established that, compared to other occupational groups, farmers in Ireland experience a disproportionate burden of health problems, which undermine the profitability, competitiveness and sustainability of farming.

“The report highlights a multitude of challenges concerning experiences with farming and the broader occupation of farming, including isolation and the decline of rural communities, issues relating to succession and inheritance, increasing pressures to scale up, changing farming roles and increasing paperwork demands, stresses associated with seasonal workloads, financial stress, and the pressures associated with being self-employed,” he continued.

“The research findings recommend that when designing the ‘On Feírm Ground’ training programme it focuses on the individual social determinants affecting the health and wellbeing of both male and female farmers and adopts a strengths-based approach to farmers’ health and sets out clear roles, responsibilities and boundaries for advisors in their health role.”