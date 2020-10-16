RASFF: zilpaterol came in sugar cane molasses from South Africa

Sugar cane molasses from South Africa was the source of the equine feed batch recalled by GAIN Equine Nutrition due to presence of an unapproved feed supplement, according to a notification to the EU’s Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed.

The feed materials notification described the risk as “serious” due to a prohibited substance, zilpaterol, a residue of veterinary medicinal products, present at 22 parts per billion in the molasses.

GAIN Equine Nutrition confirmed specified equine feed batch numbers of cubes (2029–2040) and muesli (2028–2040) may be impacted by the presence of an unapproved feed supplement.

The batches were manufactured using a consignment of molasses supplied by agricultural commodities merchant ED & F Man, who stated in their recall notice, issued on October 10, “ED&F Man Liquid Products Ireland Ltd is informing you that products listed below are suspected of containing minute traces of the substance zilpaterol. Although the initial levels detected are extremely low, the substance in question is banned in the European Union.”

GAIN had sourced and verified alternative molasses supplies on Monday, October 5, and resumed the production of equine feed, following consultation with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), the regulatory body responsible for the feed sector in Ireland.

Deliveries to customers and retail outlets recommenced on Wednesday, October 7.

GAIN said, “We again apologise sincerely to our valued customers for any inconvenience caused. The entire GAIN team would also like to thank customers and the equine community for the support shown to them in recent days.”