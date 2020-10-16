RASFF: zilpaterol came in sugar cane molasses from South Africa

Source of equine feed contamination revealed
RASFF: zilpaterol came in sugar cane molasses from South Africa

Zilpaterol, is a synthetic beta-agonist approved for use as a performance-enhancer in some beef production systems outside of the EU. GAIN Equine Nutrition said this synthetic substance has never formed part of any formulation in any of their animal nutrition ranges.

Fri, 16 Oct, 2020 - 19:05
Stephen Cadogan

Sugar cane molasses from South Africa was the source of the equine feed batch recalled by GAIN Equine Nutrition due to presence of an unapproved feed supplement, according to a notification to the EU’s Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed.

The feed materials notification described the risk as “serious” due to a prohibited substance, zilpaterol, a  residue of veterinary medicinal products, present at 22 parts per billion in the molasses.

GAIN Equine Nutrition confirmed specified equine feed batch numbers of cubes (2029–2040) and muesli (2028–2040) may be impacted by the presence of an unapproved feed supplement.

The batches were manufactured using a consignment of molasses supplied by agricultural commodities merchant ED & F Man, who stated in their recall notice, issued on October 10, “ED&F Man Liquid Products Ireland Ltd is informing you that products listed below are suspected of containing minute traces of the substance zilpaterol. Although the initial levels detected are extremely low, the substance in question is banned in the European Union.”

GAIN had sourced and verified alternative molasses supplies on Monday, October 5, and resumed the production of equine feed, following consultation with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), the regulatory body responsible for the feed sector in Ireland.

Deliveries to customers and retail outlets recommenced on Wednesday, October 7.

GAIN said, “We again apologise sincerely to our valued customers for any inconvenience caused. The entire GAIN team would also like to thank customers and the equine community for the support shown to them in recent days.”

More in this section

Welcome profitability trend for farmers Welcome profitability trend for farmers
Milk price increases of 1c at Dairygold and Lakeland, and 0.4c at Glanbia Milk price increases of 1c at Dairygold and Lakeland, and 0.4c at Glanbia
BPS advance payments begin for 118,000 farmers BPS advance payments begin for 118,000 farmers

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices