Welcome profitability trend for farmers

Compared to 12 months ago, better prices for produce and reduced costs of production have combined to increase farming profitability by an impressive 9.1%.

The Agricultural Price Indices series from the Central Statistics Office shows that price increases for calves of 24.4% and for sheep of 12.8%, and price cuts of 11.7% for motor fuels, and 11.8% for fertilisers were among the trends that helped farmers in the year from August 2019 to August 2020.

Overall, for the average farm, the price for farm produce or livestock sold increased 5.8% in the year.

An 18.6% better price for potatoes this year was a factor, but at the other end of the scale, there was a 66% price fall for wool.

Prices were up 1.3% for crop sales, 6.4% for livestock and livestock products.

Prices for materials used by farmers have been falling since April, 2019. In the year to August, 2020, they fell 3%.

Seeds were 7.1% cheaper, energy 9.3% cheaper, fertilisers 11.8% cheaper, feedstuffs 1.8% cheaper, but there were small cost increases for plant protection products, veterinary expenses, and for maintenance of materials and buildings.