Milk price increases of 1c at Dairygold and Lakeland, and 0.4c at Glanbia

Dairygold has increased its September Milk Price by 1c per litre to 31.75c, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of bonuses and VAT.

This equates to an average farm gate milk price of 38.59c, based on the average September milk solids achieved by Dairygold suppliers.

Meanwhile, Carbery has maintained its milk price for September and, if this decision is replicated across the four West Cork co-ops (Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird), this will result in an average price for September milk of 32.4c/L, inclusive of VAT.

This price includes a 1c/L support which continues to be paid from the Carbery Stability Fund.

Global markets have continued to be resilient over recent weeks. However, with milk flows expected to increase by 1.7% year on year, and a background of weaker global economies, downside risks remain.

Earlier this week, Lakeland Dairies, Ireland’s second-largest dairy processor, got the monthly price announcements going, with a 1c/L milk price rise.

The biggest milk processor, Glanbia, followed up with a 0.4c/L increase.

Kerry Group has maintained its base price for September milk unchanged from August.