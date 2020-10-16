BPS advance payments begin for 118,000 farmers

Advance payments under the 2020 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) - including Greening - commenced today.

After making the announcement, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, said €781m would be advanced to 118,000 farmers nationwide.

“These payments are a vital support for farmers across the country and contribute greatly to maximising income and cash flow within the sector in what has been a very challenging year for farmers,” he added.

“A key priority for my department is the efficient issuing of scheme payments to farmers.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue says €974m has been advanced to Irish farmers over the last month. Picture: Bellew/Fennell Photography.

“The BPS advance payment is commencing today at the earliest date possible under EU Regulations; it is set at a rate of 70%, which is an increase on the 50% normally allowed under regulation.”

Meanwhile, an additional 3,500 farmers will receive an advance payment in the first run of payments this year compared with the same period last year.

This represents an additional €34m with 97% of eligible applicants in receipt of the payment.

Payments under the 2020 Areas of Natural Constraints Scheme (ANC) - which started in September - are also continuing.

“The advance BPS payment and the advance ANC payments taken together mean that €974m has now been issued to Irish farmers in the last month,” Minister McConalogue continued.

“Given the central importance of the many schemes currently in place, my department has written to all farmers outlining the payment schedule over the coming months for these schemes.

“I am committed to ensuring that these payments continue to issue in the most efficient way possible to ensure that these vital supports are delivered to farmers in a timely manner.”