From hemp production to snail farming: Online series on alternative enterprises

Everything from hemp-production to snail and lavender farming — as well as common pitfalls experienced by those establishing alternative farm enterprises — will be covered in a new autumn series of webinars organised by Teagasc.

The online programme, Farm Business Options, will run every Tuesday between 11am and noon over the coming months. It takes the place of the traditional Teagasc Options programme, which ran annually in local Teagasc centres.

The new online series, expected to take place weekly until well into the new year, will provide information about everything from agri-tourism projects such as log cabin provision or glamping to renewable energy projects, food production, and a diverse range of alternative land uses from the production of lavender to lama farming. Speakers will include Teagasc advisers and researchers, as well as industry experts.

“A lot of people are approaching Teagasc about diversifying away from core farming — this is a trend with both big and small farmers,” said Teagasc energy and rural development specialist Barry Caslin.

The series will be presented by Mr Caslin, who will be joined by guest presenters focusing on various topics of interest weekly and there will also be an opportunity for registered participants to ask questions.

“People may be looking for an alternative income stream or have concerns about Brexit, or for example, the stability of the beef sector, in terms of Brexit,” he said.

Some farming families who have a family member with a marketable skill in, for example, food production or horticulture want to harness that expertise and enable a member of the younger generation to develop a new enterprise on the farm, he added.

This might involve adding value to an existing farm product, such as making farmhouse cheese from milk produced by the farm.

In some cases, these alternative projects could make the difference between offspring staying or emigrating.

The webinar would examine key points to consider in the establishment of such enterprises, as well as demonstrate some of the common downsides.

Among the common pitfalls of such enterprises was the failure of some young agri-entrepreneurs to take complete control of and responsibility for their new enterprise.

“Sometimes they can think it is someone else’s job to make it happen,” he said, adding that another common problem was the failure to win over key influencers who would play a crucial role in the eventual success of an alternative project.

Declan and Brian Kennedy at their snail farm in Knockrooskey, Co Mayo.

Key points to consider, he said, were why a particular project was under consideration, whether it was the best use of available time and money, and also whether it fitted in with existing farm business so that it was possible to “start small and test the waters”.

In this context, he said, one extremely popular alternative enterprise is hemp production, which, he said, had become a very sought-after business over the past three or four years. This too would be covered by the webinar.

“There were about 1,000 acres of hemp planted in Ireland last year,” Mr Caslin said, adding that Teagasc was anxious to see the stalk and seed of the hemp plant used in production, as well as the flower head.

Snail farming is another very popular option with Irish farmers seeking diversification, he said. There were thriving markets in France, Spain and the Middle East, and large numbers of farming families had contacted Teagsac about the potential of such an enterprise.

The different methods of snail farming will be showcased during the webinar. While it requires a very particular kind of soil, the land requirement is minimal but the sector requires a lot of time and manpower and the different breeds of snail and different farming techniques required needed to be carefully considered.

The Farm Business Options webinar is free, but participants must register in advance at www.teagasc.ie/farmbusinessoptions.