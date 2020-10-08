33% increase in the budget for the Organic Farming Scheme

Funding for 400 to 500 extra farmers going organic
33% increase in the budget for the Organic Farming Scheme

Minister of State Pippa Hackett wants import substitution and development of markets after budget financial boost for organic farming and horticulture.

Thu, 08 Oct, 2020 - 17:01
Stephen Cadogan

Between 400 and 500 extra farmers going organic can be supported from the 33% increase in the budget for the Organic Farming Scheme, said Minister of State with responsibility for Land Use and Biodiversity, Senator Pippa Hackett.

She also announced a 50% increase in funds for horticulture, from €6m to €9m.

“I want to see increased import substitution, as well as development of key market opportunities. Our favourable plant health status also offers opportunities to access international markets.” 

Senator Hackett said the 2021 Budget includes measures to stimulate nature-friendly farming, and encourage and incentivise farmers to do what they can to enhance their land while producing high-quality food.

She said she secured funding also for forestry, habitat creation and peatlands rewetting. The 2021 allocation for forestry is over €100m. “We must get forestry moving again.” 

On Nature-Based Biodiversity Initiatives, she said, ‘‘I want to build on the locally-led European Innovation Partnership initiatives with community versions. The EIP programme has been incredibly successful here, and many innovative approaches to dealing with environmental issues on farms have been developed, so I am pleased to announce €1.25m for such locally-led nature-based initiatives.’’ 

On research and training, the Minister said, “If we are going to make real progress, both farmers and policymakers will need to have a full understanding of what we have to work with, and what’s possible. That’s why I believe the €10m funding for a national soil sampling programme, the €5m for the farm biodiversity study, and the €14m for biodiversity and health and safety training are so important. In addition, further valuable information will be gleaned from a €250,000 allocation for a National Land Use Review, and a €100,000 feasibility study on the wool market.” 

Minister of State Martin Heydon announced €4m extra for Teagasc and €3m for DAFM competitive research programmes in 2021. Combined investment in research and innovation by the Department, Teagasc, and the Marine Institute will exceed €60m annually.

For farm safety, Minister Heydon said over 50,000 farmers will access farm safety training, building on over 14,600 already farm safety trained as part of the TAMS farm investment scheme. He also welcomed €1m for a competitive, ‘locally-led’ EIP call for farm safety initiatives.

Announcing €80m of extra TAMS funding, he said investments covered will include specific farm safety measures such as external agitation points for slurry tanks, sliding doors, handling equipment, rewiring, and safety cages.

Minister Heydon welcomed additional funding of €12m to assist State bodies dealing with the horse and greyhound sectors, targeted at protecting welfare and employment.

Horse Sport Ireland funding has been increased 25% to assist with strategic development in areas such as research, breeding and identification.

More in this section

New agri-environmental measures ‘will deliver results for farmers’ New agri-environmental measures ‘will deliver results for farmers’
IFA launches Brexit Emergency Policy IFA launches Brexit Emergency Policy
Three combines pour grain into one truck hopper at harvest Dairygold Co-op finalises 2020 harvest grain, oilseed prices

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices