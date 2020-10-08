Between 400 and 500 extra farmers going organic can be supported from the 33% increase in the budget for the Organic Farming Scheme, said Minister of State with responsibility for Land Use and Biodiversity, Senator Pippa Hackett.

She also announced a 50% increase in funds for horticulture, from €6m to €9m.

“I want to see increased import substitution, as well as development of key market opportunities. Our favourable plant health status also offers opportunities to access international markets.”

Senator Hackett said the 2021 Budget includes measures to stimulate nature-friendly farming, and encourage and incentivise farmers to do what they can to enhance their land while producing high-quality food.

She said she secured funding also for forestry, habitat creation and peatlands rewetting. The 2021 allocation for forestry is over €100m. “We must get forestry moving again.”

On Nature-Based Biodiversity Initiatives, she said, ‘‘I want to build on the locally-led European Innovation Partnership initiatives with community versions. The EIP programme has been incredibly successful here, and many innovative approaches to dealing with environmental issues on farms have been developed, so I am pleased to announce €1.25m for such locally-led nature-based initiatives.’’

On research and training, the Minister said, “If we are going to make real progress, both farmers and policymakers will need to have a full understanding of what we have to work with, and what’s possible. That’s why I believe the €10m funding for a national soil sampling programme, the €5m for the farm biodiversity study, and the €14m for biodiversity and health and safety training are so important. In addition, further valuable information will be gleaned from a €250,000 allocation for a National Land Use Review, and a €100,000 feasibility study on the wool market.”

Minister of State Martin Heydon announced €4m extra for Teagasc and €3m for DAFM competitive research programmes in 2021. Combined investment in research and innovation by the Department, Teagasc, and the Marine Institute will exceed €60m annually.

For farm safety, Minister Heydon said over 50,000 farmers will access farm safety training, building on over 14,600 already farm safety trained as part of the TAMS farm investment scheme. He also welcomed €1m for a competitive, ‘locally-led’ EIP call for farm safety initiatives.

Announcing €80m of extra TAMS funding, he said investments covered will include specific farm safety measures such as external agitation points for slurry tanks, sliding doors, handling equipment, rewiring, and safety cages.

Minister Heydon welcomed additional funding of €12m to assist State bodies dealing with the horse and greyhound sectors, targeted at protecting welfare and employment.

Horse Sport Ireland funding has been increased 25% to assist with strategic development in areas such as research, breeding and identification.