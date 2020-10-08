43-acre arable holding near Adare and Limerick pitched at €10,000 per  acre

Located close to the chic village of Adare and within a short distance of the M20 motorway, a 43-acre non-residential farm is another high-quality block of farmland that should be an interesting test of the waters in this most sought-after part of Munster.

In recent years, some very strong prices have been registered for land close to Adare, Limerick and the M20. Agricultural property here is within the Golden Vale area, therefore ensuring that any good land that comes on the market will be of immediate interest to the many viable farming operations close by. From a residential point of view, meanwhile, this location is the satellite rural location of choice, particularly popular amongst the more well-heeled sections of the community who aspire to living on a small-to-medium-sized holding in conveniently-located countryside.

So far, that double-pronged thrust of interest seems to be making its presence felt with the sale of this farm in the townland of Newtown. Adare is 12km to the west, Limerick City centre is the same distance to the north, Crecora village is 2km away, while the nearest junction to the motorway system is just 5km from this holding.

“It’s a nice spot where the farm is,” says Tom Crosse of selling agents GVM Auctioneers. “It’s close to the city which, I think, should enhance its appeal in terms of attracting interest from outside the farming community.”

In an area more characterised by grassland, this is arable land but that won’t have much of a bearing on its price as the quality is described as “superb” by the selling agents in a well-fenced property laid out in easily managed divisions.

“It’s only just on the market so it’s a bit early to judge the true level of interest yet,” says Tom, “but we’ve got a good few enquiries for it so far.”

The asking price of €10,000/acre seems very reasonable for quality land in this location.